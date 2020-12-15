The protests at the iPhone plant in India could have …

- Advertisement -

Not expected the revolt of the iPhone plant in India over the weekend has an immediate impact on the country’s output, but analysts suggest it could have long-term implications.

Various reports mention that between “hundreds” and two thousand workers participated in the riot at Wistron’s iPhone assembly plant in Bangalore. Production was suspended due to damage.

The riots are said to have been sparked by poorly paid wages.

Contract maker Wistron has confirmed reports that iPhone assembly was suspended following a riot at its plant in Bangalore, India. Video footage shows people attacking assembly units, smashing windows, overturning cars and starting a fire. Wistron estimates the total cost of the damage at 4.38 billion rupees ($ 60 million). The violent protest, which took place on Saturday, was said to be due to underpaid wages by Wistron.

Wistron initially claimed that the rioters were not employees, but the most likely explanation is that it was a false statement based on the fact that they are technically employees hired through agencies. About Manzana promised a full investigation.

Bloomberg reports that although the production of iPhone remains suspended at the plant, the short-term impact of this situation is expected to be minimal.

Morgan Stanley analysts wrote that the immediate impact to Apple is likely to be negligible because the Kolar complex had started in just the past few months with a capacity of just 5 to 10 million iPhones a year. It is Wistron’s second production site in the country and handles older phones, rather than the latest iPhone 12, they wrote. […] There should be limited fundamental impact in 2020, ”Morgan Stanley analysts Howard Kao and Sharon Shih wrote in a research note. “However, we plan to monitor the situation closely.

However, there is some concern about possible broader implications, in particular whether or not it will affect Wistron’s position with Manzana.

The incident could affect the Taiwanese assembler’s relationship with Apple, which has shown a greater willingness to crack down on labor violations at its hundreds of suppliers. […] [Supervisaremos] possible changes in Wistron’s relationship with Apple after this incident, and the progress of Wistron’s Phase II capacity expansion.

China could not resist the opportunity to add its own comment on the growing movements of Manzana to diversify your contract manufacturing and assembly operations.

“This is a potential risk when manufacturers consider moving their production lines out of #China, where they have a more stable labor market that supports the nation to become the largest manufacturing center,” he said. a reporter from the country’s Global Times on Twitter.

Wistron has previously said that it planned to have 50% of its production outside of China sometime next year.