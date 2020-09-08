HealthTech NewsReviews

The psychedelic drug that helps soldiers suffering from post traumatic stress disorder

By Brian Adam
The psychedelic drug that helps soldiers suffering from post traumatic stress disorder

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The psychedelic drug that helps soldiers suffering from post traumatic stress disorder

Drugs, as we all know, not only have a recreational purpose but their properties can be exploited often and willingly in the medical field, and this is what is happening right now in America, where veterans are using a psychedelic plant to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Central American states are cashing in thousands of dollars thanks to the sale of the ayahuasca, a particular drug based on various Amazonian herbs, the use of which induces psychedelic effects. Ayahuasca became popular in the 1990s and received great attention from academics and its popularity literally exploded in Central and North America, especially in cities such as Ibiza, Rio Branco, where the World Ayahuasca Conference.

These conferences were headed by a academic committee who wanted to publicly issue a declaration asking governments around the world for a solid health plan for safe legalization of the substance.

Ayahuasca has become in recent years a valid alternative to antidepressants, for this reason many American veterans have chosen this natural substance over the classic drugs prescribed so far. There are several facilities offering therapy and support, obviously under the conditions of the American health service.

The use of the substance has some contraindications such as the He retched Furthermore this herbal blend containing the, for many terrible, DMT was not sufficiently studied and its effects, due to a long-term abuse, are not clear. According to its users, experience gives them a partial mental restoration they need so much, because of the disorder.

Some experts, however, argue that the negative health effects could be irreversible and very serious, especially if the use of ayahuasca is accompanied by taking antidepressants, drugs – as already mentioned – prescribed precisely to combat post-traumatic stress disorder.

A team ofImperial College London, in 2019, published a study showing how this substance makes unpredictable and chaotic brain waves, this therefore gives the experience a more immersive imprint, in practice “It’s like being in a lucid dream, far more vivid and engaging” He says Christopher Timmermann, who worked with the researchers on the study.

Although according to the testimonies of former soldiers, rangers and many other law enforcement officers who have to fight with this disorder every day, the use of ayahuasca would be miraculous for them, but there is not yet enough information or evidence that can ascertain the safety of its use.

