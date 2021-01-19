The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 is official: this is the next processor for the “cheap” high-end

- Advertisement -

Qualcomm surprised the world with its Snapdragon 888, not only for the incorporation of the X1 core customized by the company itself, but for the strange jump in nomenclature, being the main successor to the Snapdragon 865. Qualcomm has just announced the Snapdragon 870 as one of his successors, a processor with slightly more power.

This processor will be oriented to the high end “low cost”. That is, some proposals from manufacturers such as Xiaomi or OnePlus to compete in the high-end, but far from the more than a thousand euros that some of the current proposals in traditional brands cost. It is an improved version compared to the Snapdragon 865 Plus, with several elements shared with its predecessor.

This is the Snapdragon 870

The Snapdragon 870 is an improved version of the 865 Plus, but without as much power as the 888. In this case the CPU is the same, with a small overclock from 3.1GHz to 3.2GHz. It repeats like this with its Cortex-A77 core (this time at said 3.2GHz), another three Cortex-A77 cores at 2.4GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores for low-demand tasks. Similarly, the GPU is the Adreno 650, the same as the Snapdragon 865. The modem, the Snapdragon X55 5G, is also identical. The manufacturing process is seven nanometers, as in the previous generation.

According to the leak, the Snapdragon 870 will be an 865 with a slightly higher clock frequency, although there is still data to be known about this processor

Thanks to this modem the 870 is compatible with 5G in sub-6GHz and mmWave networks, the full spectrum. As you can appreciate, it’s just a Snapdragon 865 Plus with a little higher clock frequency. The IPS (digital signal processor) repeats with the Spectra 480, which allows video recording in 8K at 30FPS, slow motion at 960 FPS and support for cameras up to 200 megapixels.

From Qualcomm they point out that the first models with this phone will come out this quarter, at the hands of manufacturers such as OnePlus, OPPO, Motorola, Xiaomi and IQOO.

