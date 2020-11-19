The ‘R’ number has risen, with one person dying of the Covid-19 in Europe every second

World Health Organization regional head Hans Kluge said today that one person dies of the crown virus in Europe every second

The reproduction rate of the Covid-19, which has gone from 0.6 weeks ago, has risen to 0.7-0.9, the same rate as two weeks ago.

The Chief Clinical Officer of the Health Service Executive, Dr Colm Henry, made the announcement this afternoon.

The National Public Health Emergency Team and the Government are calling for the ‘R’ number to be 0.5 or less before the end of the month so that the severe lock – in restrictions can begin to be relaxed.

The rise in the ‘R’ number will add to the concern expressed by NPHET over the past few days about halting the decline in the number of new cases of the disease.

Hospitals currently have 290 Covid-19 patients and 33 of them in an intensive care unit, according to new figures.

It has the lowest fortnightly rate of the disease in Europe, apart from two other countries, Iceland and Finland.

The WHO chief in Europe said more than 15.7 million cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in the 53 countries in the region and 355,000 people had died from the disease in those countries since the start of the pandemic.

4 million of the cases related to this month alone.

There were signs, Kluge said,

health systems are under pressure and over 95% of French ICU beds are full in the last ten days, for example.

However, Kluge said that the new restrictions introduced by countries across Europe have been successful for some time. The number of new cases has dropped by 200,000 in the past week. He added that the new vaccines were “fantastic” in the “war on the virus”.

Hans Kluge argued that further periods of intensive locking would not be necessary if 95% of people wore masks.

“Periods of lock-in can be avoided, I stand by the view that intensive locking is the last resort. If 95% used a mask, there would be no need for intensive lock-in periods, ”said Hans Kluge.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has recommended that mink be culled to ensure that the new strain of the virus does not spread here.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the conviction make the mink farms “as a matter of urgency”.

Health authorities in Denmark have said the new strain of the virus that started on that country ‘s mink farms is probably extinct.