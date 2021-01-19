The race for the Unicredit succession is deceptively crowded

- Advertisement -

The mad rush to replace the ousted Unicredit boss Jean Pierre Mustier is in full swing. The headhunters are probing high-level executives like former UBS investment banking chief Andrea Orcel and former Credit Suisse chief Tidjane Thiam, as well as a number of bankers based in Italy. The list of truly credible candidates is somewhat shorter.

Mustier, who is leaving in April, saved Italy’s second bank from near collapse and rebuilt its depleted capital base. But the French executive ended up clashing with the council on M&A strategy. Under Mustier, Unicredit shares fell 18%, underperforming the 16% of its Italian rival Intesa Sanpaolo.

The ideal successor to Mustier would need the same high international prestige. But ideally, he or she would be better able to navigate Italy’s intricate political and financial landscape, have practical experience in commercial banking, and a collegiate approach to board relations.

Little knowledge of Italy immediately rules out heavyweights like former Commerzbank chief Martin Blessing, as well as Thiam, who in any case left Credit Suisse amid a spy scandal. Orcel, born in Italy, has the opposite problem. In 2007, while at Merrill Lynch, he orchestrated the € 9 billion sale of Banca Antonveneta, from Santander to Monte dei Paschi di Siena. Since that deal is one reason MPS is a perpetual basket case – and now a potential target for Unicredit – its local knowledge is a double-edged sword.

In addition, Orcel has recently fallen out with Santander after the Spanish bank reversed a plan to hire him as CEO. To join Unicredit, it would have to drop a 100 million euro lawsuit against the Spanish group and waive any deferred compensation from UBS that remains pending. His fixed annual compensation in Unicredit would be more than 2 million euros.

The head of Mediobanca, Alberto Nagel, is known at home and abroad, without being too political. After two decades at the Milanese boutique bank, which he has remodeled, assuming the highest position at Unicredit would represent a step forward and an exit strategy. But it doesn’t seem to be on the short list.

That leaves Fabio Gallia’s option. As head of the Italian unit of BNP Paribas, he has the experience in commercial banking that Orcel lacks. He also ran the Fineco digital bank. His recent stint at the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti sovereign wealth fund offered him a window into Rome’s politics. He appears to be one of the few contenders who strives to meet all the requirements.

