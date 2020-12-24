The railway company Adif wants to exploit fiber optics focused on 5G with this strategy

- Advertisement -

We knew that being one of the countries with the highest fiber coverage in the world was a good thing, but we didn’t know to what extent it was. The figures provided by the Secretary of State for Telecommunications affirm that only 4 countries offer better Internet connections than Spain. This you know too Adif, which has a new strategy with which to exploit its fiber optic network focused on 5G.

Adif and 5G: this is its new strategy

Adif and Reintel (REE subsidiary), announced this afternoon a framework agreement whereby the railway infrastructure manager will exploit a large part of its optical fiber, which has been generated in parallel to the sections that Adif has been putting into service since 2014. These sections include: Barcelona-Figueras; Albacete-Alicante; Olmedo-Zamora; Valladolid-León, and Antequera-Granada, among many others.

Adif and its new fiber optic and 5G strategy

To put it in context, the company Reintel was awarded that year a contract for the assignment of the rights of use and management of the operation of Adif’s fiber optic network. Now, after this agreement, it will be able to continue to maintain the rights to use and manage more than 16,000 kilometers of fiber that Adif has operated since 2014. These sections are divided into conventional and high-speed routes, some 600 kilometers are distributed among the metropolitan rings of Madrid and Barcelona. The contract signed by both parties recognized Reintel’s freedom to exploit this optical fiber and which Adif would install in the future in exchange for a good financial agreement.

Adif is currently designing a new business model with which it intends to manage its part in fiber optics. To do this, pintends to take part in the promotion of 5G technology, like Reintel, and participate in the digitization of both urban and rural environments. In order to achieve its objective, the railway company is resuming conversations with main telecommunications operators and market players, in order to carry out an exhaustive analysis of needs and possible commercial agreements.

Adif also launches a strategy for recharging electric vehicles

In addition, the Spanish railway manager also recently announced the future installation of electric vehicle charging points in 400 train stations, with the aim of using a large part of the electrical infrastructure of its network, a model that it has already patented under the brand name ‘Railway station‘.