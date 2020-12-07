The rarest Apple Watch strap has 2 built-in cameras

After four years of development, this Apple Watch strap with integrated forward and backward cameras is going on sale. This strap called Wristcam has an 8-megapixel camera that can record 1080p video and take pictures in 4K resolution, and a 2-megapixel camera for selfies. The company says it can also be used as a video walkie-talkie. Those may be useful cameras, but of course they won’t replace your iPhone’s camera. The company has shared some images taken by the Wristcam, which are pretty decent.

The camera displays images on the clock screen but has a separate battery, which according to the company can last a whole day. You can take pictures and videos with the push of a button on the strap, and they sync to your iPhone automatically when you put its charging cable in at night. The device has 8 GB of memory to store photos and videos. The camera connects with the watch via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and with the iPhone via Bluetooth 4.2, 5.0 and Wi-Fi.

The Wristcam strap weighs 23 grams, about half the weight of the lightest Apple Watch, and comes in interchangeable colors, including black, white, gray, pink, and greyish green. The Wristcam accepts direct bookings from customers on its website for $ 299. The first units will ship in March 2021.