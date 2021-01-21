The Raspberry Pi Pico is a $ 4 microcontroller with a surprise: a proprietary SoC designed by the Raspberry Pi Foundation

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

We already had Raspberry Pi 4, Raspberry Pi Zero and even the wonderful Raspberry Pi 400 as formats of this prodigious miniPC, but now comes a new iteration called Raspberry Pi Pico.

The Raspberry Pi Pico is not so much a microcomputer as a microcontroller. A solution that will allow working in embedded systems of all kinds and applying it to developments of all kinds, some as ambitious as medical devices or autonomous cars. But wait, because the real surprise is another.

The RPi Foundation becomes a processor manufacturer

The Raspberry Pi Pico is governed by a small SoC that has been designed by the people in charge of this project. It is the RP2040, which has a dual core ARM Cortex M0 + processor running at 133 MHz, accompanied by 264 KB (not MB!) of RAM and 2 MB of onboard storage.

That SoC represents the new role of The Raspberry Pi Foundation as a semiconductor manufacturer, and, specifically, SoC. Those responsible for this project have been working on it since the end of 2016, and in September 2018 they already had a first prototype with which they began to carry out tests.

The chip is manufactured with a 40 nm lithograph from TSMC, and in addition to these two cores, it stands out for having a PIO (Programmable I / O) unit that allows for example to emulate interfaces such as those of SD or VGA cards.

It will be interesting to see where the steps of the Raspberry Pi Foundation can go with this achievement, but of course represents a singular milestone which could end up turning this company into a manufacturer of specialized SoCs for its devices.

This vertical integration has already paid off very well for other companies in the past. It is, saving the distance, the same thing that Apple ended up doing with their first Apple A4 (years later we have finished with the prodigious M1 chips), and also what Samsung or Huawei have done: they not only make mobile phones, but also the SoCs that govern them in many cases (Exynos in Samsung, Kirin in Huawei ). It’s a modest start for the Raspberry Pi Foundation, but a promising one.

Microcontrollers galore

With these specifications logically the benefits are much more limited than those of the modern Raspberry Pi 4, and in fact its orientation is also very different: the idea is leverage it for robotics projects, weather stations, and other electronics projects.

This small board does not have an operating system as such that governs it: it simply executes the programs that we ask it to execute, and that may be programmed in languages ​​like MicroPython or C and that they reside on a computer from which we launch them (such as a PC, a Mac or a conventional RPi).

In fact, the Raspberry Pi Pico cannot compete with the Pi Zero, which in turn costs only $ 5, but its function and benefits are different. This little board makes use of a 3.3V GPIO that enables it to work with many other components that work at 3 and 5V voltages, and stands out for its fantastic efficiency: for small projects it is a much better candidate than a conventional Raspberry Pi that consumes much more power, and is probably oversized for those scenarios.

Its small size and orientation also make we do not have wireless connectivity, and we must think of this small microcontroller as a versatile element that in conjunction with a conventional computer (or a Raspberry Pi) can enable a lot of electronics projects for both beginners and makers and even for much more ambitious industrial projects.

But beyond that, beware: now the Raspberry Pi Pico have their own SoC. Where can that take us? No idea, but this promises.