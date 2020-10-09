The reaches more European countries

Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 4 last year in China and later launched the smart bracelet for the international market as the Mi Smart Band 4. The wearable device has already had a successor, the Mi Smart Band 5 launched earlier this year. , but the company launched an NFC version of the Mi Band 4 in Russia a few months ago.The Mi Band 4 NFC is now spreading to other European markets as the product has just been introduced in Belarus and Ukraine. The product has been launched in the two European countries in collaboration with Mastercard, which handles the contactless payment service using the device’s NFC chips. The deal also has several banks as partners, but only for Mastercard holders. Xiaomi has yet to announce a rollout outside of the countries where it has already been launched, but we are likely to see a wider rollout in the coming weeks. In addition to contactless payment, the Mi Band 4 NFC includes all the fitness and sport features of the regular Mi Band 4, such as the heart rate sensor, sleep tracker, waterproof construction and other sports features.