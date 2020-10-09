Latest newsTech NewsMobileAndroidXiaomi

The reaches more European countries

By Abraham
0
13
1602154326 Mi Smart Band 4 Nfc.jpg
1602154326 Mi Smart Band 4 Nfc.jpg

Must Read

Latest news

Samsung will continue to launch Fan Editions of its flagships

Abraham - 0
In 2017, Samsung launched its first Fan Edition of a flagship, which was a relaunch of its failed Galaxy Note 7. Although we thought...
Read more
Mobile

iOS 14.2 will add more than 100 emojis and new gender and skin tone options

Abraham - 0
Apple has released this week the public and developer betas for iOS 14.2, which among other innovations present more than 100 new emojis. Among...
Read more
Huawei

The Huawei Mate 40 is delayed until 2021 according to Evan Blass

Abraham - 0
On September 10, Huawei unveiled the latest EMUI 11 and HarmonyOS 2.0, as well as new devices including the FreeBuds Pro, Freelace Pro, Watch...
Read more
Android

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will receive Android 13

Abraham - 0
Software updates are an important thing on a device, and the Galaxy S20 FE is going to receive updates for a long time. In...
Read more
Abraham

Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 4 last year in China and later launched the smart bracelet for the international market as the Mi Smart Band 4. The wearable device has already had a successor, the Mi Smart Band 5 launched earlier this year. , but the company launched an NFC version of the Mi Band 4 in Russia a few months ago.The Mi Band 4 NFC is now spreading to other European markets as the product has just been introduced in Belarus and Ukraine. The product has been launched in the two European countries in collaboration with Mastercard, which handles the contactless payment service using the device’s NFC chips. The deal also has several banks as partners, but only for Mastercard holders. Xiaomi has yet to announce a rollout outside of the countries where it has already been launched, but we are likely to see a wider rollout in the coming weeks. In addition to contactless payment, the Mi Band 4 NFC includes all the fitness and sport features of the regular Mi Band 4, such as the heart rate sensor, sleep tracker, waterproof construction and other sports features.

Related Articles

Latest news

Samsung will continue to launch Fan Editions of its flagships

Abraham - 0
In 2017, Samsung launched its first Fan Edition of a flagship, which was a relaunch of its failed Galaxy Note 7. Although we thought...
Read more
Mobile

iOS 14.2 will add more than 100 emojis and new gender and skin tone options

Abraham - 0
Apple has released this week the public and developer betas for iOS 14.2, which among other innovations present more than 100 new emojis. Among...
Read more
Huawei

The Huawei Mate 40 is delayed until 2021 according to Evan Blass

Abraham - 0
On September 10, Huawei unveiled the latest EMUI 11 and HarmonyOS 2.0, as well as new devices including the FreeBuds Pro, Freelace Pro, Watch...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©