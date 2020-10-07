The Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro arrive in Spain: official price and availability

At the beginning of September, as planned, Realme officially presented its new Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro in India, two mid-range terminals which were characterized, above all, by their fast charging systems, 65 W in the Pro model and 30 W in the standard variant.

A few weeks later, the Chinese company announced an event for October 7 in which, if nothing prevented it, it would announce its landing in the Spanish market. The day has come and, indeed, we already know when and at what prices the successors of the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will be marketed in our country.

Price and availability of the Realme 7 and 7 Pro

Realme 7

As confirmed by the company itself, the new Realme 7 will be available in three variants based on RAM and internal storage, while the Pro model will arrive in a single configuration. Both will be sold in two different colors, blue or silver in the case of the Realme 7 Pro, and blue or white in the Realme 7:

Realme 7 4GB / 64GB: 179 euros .

Realme 7 6GB / 64GB: 199 euros .

Realme 7 8GB / 128GB: 249 euros .

Realme 7 Pro 8GB / 128GB: 299 euros.

The Realme 7 will go on sale on October 21 on the Realme website and on the usual channels: Amazon, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, Fnac, The Phone House, Carrefour and Eroski, among others. The 4GB / 64GB version will only be available online at Amazon, PcComponentes, AliExpress Plaza and on the Realme website.

The Realme 7 Pro will be available from October 13 on the Realme website and on the usual channels, such as Amazon, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, Fnac, The Phone House, Carrefour and Eroski, among others. As a launch flash offer, on October 13 and 14, it will have a special price of 279 euros.

More differences than similar

Realme 7 (left) and Realme 7 Pro (right)

The first difference between these two new phones we found it in his brain– The Realme 7 Pro includes Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G and the Realme 7 sticks with MediaTek’s Helio G95. Of course, both models are updated to Android 10 with the manufacturer’s custom layer, Realme UI.

The resolution of the front camera also varies: 16 megapixels for the Realme 7 and 32 megapixels for the 7 Pro. As for the rear camera, both have a quadruple configuration, but with a different maximum resolution: 64 megapixels on the Pro and 48 megapixels on the Realme 7. In both cases, that main sensor comes with an 8-megapixel wide-angle, 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor.

Realme 7 Pro

The screen also differs in both models: it is 6.6 inches in the Realme 7 and 6.4 inches in the Realme 7 Pro. Both have a hole for the front camera and Full HD + resolution, but the standard model has a LCD panel with 90 Hz refresh rate and the Pro variant boasts an AMOLED one with fingerprint reader under the screen (the Realme 7 has it on the side).

Fast charging is one of the virtues of this new generation, so the manufacturer has included 65W SuperDart Charge fast charge in the Realme 7 Pro, which has a 4,500 mAh battery capable of recharging, according to the brand, in 34 minutes. For its part, the Realme 7 increases the capacity of the battery up to 5,000 mAh, but it is satisfied with fast charging of 30 W.

Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro datasheet