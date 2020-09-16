The Realme C11 lands in Spain: official price and availability

Inside the Realme phone catalog, line C is the one occupying the lowest step in price and performance, that is, that of the entry range. In it, we had until now the Realme C3, a modest model to which the Realme C11 is now added, even more humble and affordable.

This new phone, which was presented in Malaysia at the end of June after a barrage of rumors and leaks, now lands in our country with a price below 100 euros. In return, it comes with MediaTek’s Helio G35 as the brain, a 5,000 mAh battery and dual rear camera, among other features.

Realme C11 price and availability

The new Realme C11 goes on sale in Spain at a official price of 99 euros. It is sold in two different colors (Pepper Gray and Mint Green) and in a single variant with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

This available from today on the Realme website and in the usual sales channels, such as Amazon, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, Fnac, Carrefour and Eroski, among others. In addition, there are two special launch offers:

From today and until September 10 On the Realme website, when you buy a Realme C11, you can get a Realme Buds 2 for 9.99 euros (instead of 19.99) or a Realme Buds Wireless for 19.99 euros (instead of 39.99 euros) .

From today and until August 28 At 10:30 a.m., with the purchase of a Realme C11 you can get a Realme Band as a gift on the Realme website, Amazon, AliExpress and PcComponentes.

Double camera and a lot of battery

The brain of this Realme C11 is the Helio G35 from MediaTek, an eight-core processor that runs up to 2.3 GHz and is accompanied by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, as well as the Android 10 operating system with the manufacturer’s layer: Realme UI.

It also has a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution and a drop-shaped notch that incorporates the front camera, 5 megapixels. The rear camera, meanwhile, is housed in a square module and has a double configuration: a 13 megapixel main sensor with aperture of f / 2.2 and another 2 megapixel sensor for depth calculation.

One of its most outstanding features is the battery, which has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, standard charging at 10W through a microUSB connector and support for reverse charging. The Realme C11 lacks a fingerprint reader, so its biometric identification systems are reduced to 2D facial recognition using the front camera.

Realme C11 datasheet