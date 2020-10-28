MobileAndroidTech News

The Realme C15 gets a twin brother with a Qualcomm processor and the same gigantic battery

By Brian Adam
The Realme C15 hit the market last July, accompanied by a MediaTek processor, the Helio G35. This is an input range with a gigantic 6,000mAh battery, which is now renewed with a version accompanied by a Qualcomm processor.

The new Realme C15 is called C15 Qualcomm Edition, taking an important leap at the processor level with respect to its twin brother, and with a price to change practically identical to that of the model with MediaTek.

Qualcomm heart to be more competitive

C15

The main novelty of this Realme is to come from the hand of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. It is a Kryo eight-core processor (customized by Qualcomm) and with a 1.8GHz maximum frequency. It is accompanied by the Adreno 610 GPU and is manufactured in an 11 nanometer process.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 is somewhat more careful with image processing (thanks to its ISP) and more efficient at the energy level

Helio G35 falls slightly behind in manufacturing, with a 12-nanometer process. It is capable of uploading, yes, up to 2.3GHz reaching its 8 cores: higher power at clock speed but higher power consumption.

Real me

The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition accompanies you the gigantic 6,000mAh battery, with fast charging of 18W. The panel is a 6.5-inch LCD (HD +) and the storage configuration drops to 32 or 64 GB to adjust the price. The camera is quadruple, with wide angle, monochrome and “retro” sensor (color filter).

This model It comes at a price of just over 100 euros to change, almost identical figure (even cheaper) than the model with MediaTek, in exchange for having slightly less internal storage. There is no news about its arrival on the European market, so we will not lose track of it after its presentation in India.

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition datasheet

Realme C15

screen

LCD 6.5 “
HD +

Dimensions and weight

164.5 x 75.9 x 9.8 mm
209 g.

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

RAM

3/4 GB

Storage

32/64 GB
SD card expansion (triple tray)

Frontal camera

8 MP f / 2.0

Rear camera

13 MP f / 2.2
8 MP f / 2.25 wide angle
2 MP f / 2.4 monochrome
2 MP f / 2.4 retro

Drums

6000 mAh
Fast charging 18W

Operating system

Android 10
Realme UI

Connectivity

LTE
Wi-Fi 4
Bluetooth 5.0
Minijack

MicroUSB

Others

Rear fingerprint reader

Price

From 109 euros to change

