The Realme C17 appears filtered with a 90 Hz screen, quad camera and Snapdragon 460, among other features

After the launch of the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro, everything indicates that the Chinese company is immersed in the next member of its entry range, the most economical in the catalog. We are talking about the Realme C series, where we already find the Realme C3 and Realme C11 globally, and where the Realme C12 and Realme C15 have also recently been incorporated.

Well, judging by the rumors that are appearing in recent days, it seems that the next model to join this family will be the Realme C17. First, his passage through Geekbench revealed the presence of the Snapdragon 460 as a brain, and now, a new leak has revealed its design and most of its features.

Qualcomm comes to the Realme entry range

At the moment, all models of the Realme C line have the MediaTek Helio G35 processor at the controls, but this could change in the next terminal. A few days ago, the Realme C17 was seen on Geekbench with the model number RMX2101, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 chipset, 6 GB of RAM and Android 10 as the operating system.

All these features have been confirmed by a new filtration that also reveals its design and other important specifications. Among them, we have a 6.5 inch LCD screen with HD + resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels), a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a hole to house the front camera, which will have 8 megapixels of resolution.

The screen of the Realme C17 would be a 6.5-inch LCD panel with HD + resolution, a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a hole to house the front camera

The rear camera, meanwhile, is located in a square module and consists of a 13 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel wide angle, a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor and a fourth 2 megapixel sensor for macro photography. On that back of the phone, we also find the fingerprint scanner.

This leak also tells us that it will have 128 GB of internal storage, it will be fed with a 5,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charge and will be available in blue (Navy Blue) or green (Lake Green). Thus, it would only be necessary to know the price and the launch date of this new phone, so it is very likely that Realme will officially announce it in the coming days.

