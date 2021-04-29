The Realme C21 arrives in Spain with a price of just 100 euros

Mid-range and entry-level mobiles are cheaper than ever and have features that until not long ago we found in mid-range terminals. Buying a 100 euro phone is no longer synonymous with a limited or unappealing phone. Nothing could be further from the truth if you look at him new Realme C21 which is now on sale in our country. A mobile capable of offering us a large screen, almost borderless, with a triple camera and a high-capacity battery at a ridiculous price.

Realme C21 price in Spain

This phone can now be purchased at the official store of Realme for 109 euros in its most basic version, it has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB. The best equipped version has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable by microSD cards up to 1TB, which also offers NFC connectivity to be able to make payments in stores with the phone, its price is 139 euros.

The new Realme C21 Realme

Everything the Realme C21 offers

This is a phone that offers a lot for very little. Starting with its design, which follows current trends and conveys a modern image, also with a curious texture on the back. Your screen has a size of 6.5 inches and has HD + resolution. It has a traditional 60Hz refresh rate, as well as a drop-shaped notch and an aspect ratio of 20: 9. The power of this terminal depends on a processor MediaTek Helio G35, who has special abilities to run games smoothly.

Another of its attractions is the camera, which offers us nothing less than three rear sensors despite the tight price of this device. This camera has a 13 megapixel sensor, as well as a macro to take very close photos of 2 megapixel objects. Finally, it allows you to take better portraits thanks to the 2 megapixel depth sensor it has. In front, its camera offers us a 5 megapixel sensor. It has a fairly large battery, with a 5000mAh capacity, while the fast charge is 10W.

The fingerprint reader is on the back, and offers Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooh 5.0, FM radio, as well as a microUSB connector. For the battery you have it is not too heavy, with 190 grams, while its dimensions are 165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm.

>