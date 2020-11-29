The Realme C3 is launched in Peru: look at its characteristics and price

The Chinese manufacturer made its landing in Peru and has launched one of its first devices in the country: it is the Realme C3 , the mid-range terminal that not only comes with a series of features, but also a very nice price.

The equipment, which will be available at Entel for Peru, has a 12 nm Octacore processor, 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, as well as a 5000 mAh battery with reverse charging capacity.

In relation to his camera, the Realme C3 It comes equipped with three 12 MP rear cameras, the main one, the 2 MP macro lens and the 2 MP depth sensor. Also, its front camera is 5 MP a 6.5-inch HD screen.

The cell phone will be offered in its dual SIM model, in addition to a tray to place your micro SD expandable up to 256 GB.

“At Realme we apply our philosophy and dare to make the leap in innovation, design and product value to be at the forefront and that young people identify with us”commented Sky Ri, CEO of Realme.

The Realme C3 It will be available from S / 569 as a single payment in a postpaid plan of S / 65.90 in Entel. What are all its characteristics? Here we tell you.

DATA SHEET REALME C3: CHARACTERISTICS AND PRICE

