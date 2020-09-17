The Realme Narzo 20 Pro, uncovered: a mid-range with a 90Hz screen and ultra-fast charging

Yesterday the first details about the Realme Narzo 20, the successor to the Realme Narzo 10, presented a few months ago, were leaked. After knowing some of the specifications and features of this model, now the specifications of the Realme Narzo 20 Pro are almost completely filtered, the most powerful version of this recent family.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be a very interesting terminal at the level of technical specifications, although it will remain below proposals outside this family, such as the Realme X3 SuperZoom, which bets on one of the best Qualcomm processors. Let’s see what the Realme Narzo 20 Pro will hide.



MediaTek processor and 90 Hz

The Realme Narzo pro won’t be too big of a device, according to the leaks. Its filtered measurements are 162.3 x 75.4 x 9.4mm for a weight of 190 grams, a little below what we are used to seeing in 2020. The screen will be 6.5 inches with Full HD + resolution, with a refresh rate of 90Hz. There are no details on whether it will be OLED or IPS, but considering that the Narzo are quite far from the high-end, it is likely that the IPS panel is the chosen one.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro promises, according to leaks, a frontal utilization of more than 90%, an excellent figure

A frontal utilization of 90.5% is also promised according to filtration. This would be achieved, in part, thanks to a small hole in the upper left of the panel, allowing you to take full advantage of the bezels.

As for the processor, a MediaTek Helio G95 is expected, a higher jump compared to the Helio G85 of the Narzo 20. To this processor 6 or 8 GB RAM configurations will accompany you, in addition to 64 and 128 GB configurations for internal memory.

Regarding the battery, a battery of 4,500mAh with a fast charge of no less than 65W, the fastest at the moment in mid-range proposals. The cameras will be quadruple, not to lose the custom of 2020. 48 megapixel main sensor + 8 megapixel wide angle + 2 secondary 2 megapixel sensors, macro and portrait. It is expected that this mobile will see the light next to Narzo 20 and 20A, which there is no rumored date.

Via | Gizmochina