The Realme Narzo 30A officially arrives in Spain: price and availability

Everything pointed to Realme leaving its Narzo line exclusively for India, the country where and for which it was born, but things have been very different. Despite the fact that the brand communicated at the time that the Narzo models were not going to move from there, have started their way through the international market and the first to do so is the Realme Narzo 30A.

The Narzo 3A was presented at the end of February of this year with a configuration destined to move in the entrance lines and a succulent battery of nothing more and nothing less than 6,000 mAh with fast charging of 18W. A whole portable battery sewn to a mobile that now officially lands in Spain at a price of 139 euros.

The Realme Narzo 30A arrives in Spain

As we have said, it is a basic line telephone marked by a Helio G85 that invites you to play, although it will not display much power for it. It supports two options of RAM and internal storage, being that of 3GB and 32GB the most basic of both, although with a tray to add more space through a microSD.

On the screen we have a 6.5-inch HD + LCD and we come across a double rear camera (13 megapixels and black and white) and an 8 megapixel front camera. An economic phone with 6,000 mAh battery and, of course, without 5G that we can now buy in Spain at a price of 139 euros, according to the brand’s official website.

The model can be purchased both in its version of blue color as in its black version, both with diagonal stripes to make them more aesthetic and last name ‘laser’. And yes, we are talking about a dual SIM phone to be able to carry two phone numbers at the same time.

More information | Realme Spain