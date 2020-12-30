Latest newsTech NewsMobile

The Realme Race with fast charging at 125W can be seen in two photographs

By Abraham
0
0
Realme Kao.jpg
Realme Kao.jpg

Must Read

Abraham
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

A Weibo user named @Geek_Cao has posted a couple of photos of the upcoming Realme Race smartphone, which could be released as Realme Koi. The back of the phone displays the slogan “Dare to leap” in large letters. You can also see the catchphrase in the official teaser posted by the company, which confirms that the phone will use the new Snapdragon chipset. On the back we find a triple camera with a 64 MP main sensor. In addition to the glass finish with a two-color gradient, it is possible to see a variant with a leather finish. The new smartphone is said to be compatible with Realme’s new 125W UltraDART fast charge, which will fill its 4,000 mAh battery to 41% in 5 minutes and 100% in 20 minutes.

The company has several smartphones in the works. @Geek_Cao also mentions a Realme V15 model with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset. The Realme V15 will supposedly support 50W wired fast charging and weigh about 176 grams. Rumor has it that the Realme Koi will be officially unveiled in January with a price tag of no more than 5,000 yuan (about 625 euros).

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Mobile

We already know where the Galaxy S21 Ultra will hide the S Pen pointer

Abraham - 0
A set of press images has been leaked showing some of the official Galaxy S21 family case models. Pictures show Smart LED View Cover,...
Read more
Mobile

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro could arrive in February with better cameras and faster charging

Abraham - 0
The Xiaomi Mi 11 was officially announced yesterday as the first smartphone with Snapdragon 888. While earlier this year, the Chinese manufacturer announced the...
Read more
Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy S21 + boasts ultra-thin frames in its latest leaked photos

Abraham - 0
If the rumors are true, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will arrive in January 2021 in three variants: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©