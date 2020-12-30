The Realme Race with fast charging at 125W can be seen in two photographs

- Advertisement -

A Weibo user named @Geek_Cao has posted a couple of photos of the upcoming Realme Race smartphone, which could be released as Realme Koi. The back of the phone displays the slogan “Dare to leap” in large letters. You can also see the catchphrase in the official teaser posted by the company, which confirms that the phone will use the new Snapdragon chipset. On the back we find a triple camera with a 64 MP main sensor. In addition to the glass finish with a two-color gradient, it is possible to see a variant with a leather finish. The new smartphone is said to be compatible with Realme’s new 125W UltraDART fast charge, which will fill its 4,000 mAh battery to 41% in 5 minutes and 100% in 20 minutes.

The company has several smartphones in the works. @Geek_Cao also mentions a Realme V15 model with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset. The Realme V15 will supposedly support 50W wired fast charging and weigh about 176 grams. Rumor has it that the Realme Koi will be officially unveiled in January with a price tag of no more than 5,000 yuan (about 625 euros).