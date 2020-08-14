Tech News5G NewsMobileAndroid

The Realme V5 5G will arrive with its MediaTek processor in Europe, according to XDA

By Brian Adam
0
0
The Realme V5 5G will arrive with its MediaTek processor in Europe, according to XDA
The Realme V5 5g Will Arrive With Its Mediatek Processor

Must Read

5G News

The Realme V5 5G will arrive with its MediaTek processor in Europe, according to XDA

Brian Adam - 0
More and more manufacturers are launching local versions of their mobile phones for regions such as India or China, and which later do not...
Read more
Apps

WhatsApp will limit the use of stickers in chats

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp will soon begin to limit the animated stickers used by chats with your friends. Discover here the real reason for this decision. The stickers...
Read more
Apps

5 reasons why you should use WhatsApp Business

Brian Adam - 0
We tell you what can be done with WhatsApp Business, and five reasons why you should use this tool if you have a business. 5...
Read more
Apps

WhatsApp activates a new function to “verify” messages forwarded through the browser

Brian Adam - 0
For some time we have been able to forward messages on WhatsApp. Similarly, every time we receive a forwarded message, the application indicates that...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Realme V5 5G will arrive with its MediaTek processor in Europe, according to XDA

More and more manufacturers are launching local versions of their mobile phones for regions such as India or China, and which later do not become international telephones. Realme is one of these brands, although its latest launch does seem to hit the old continent. We are talking about the recent Realme V5.

The Realme V5 hit the market yesterday with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor that still smells new and offers, among other things, 5G connectivity. The phone became the first of the Chinese brand’s V series at the same time, but although it was released in its own country it seems that we will see it in Europe. This is what spokesmen for the brand have confirmed to XDA Developers.

180 euros to the change and without European price at the moment

Realme

As we have said, the Realme V5 set foot yesterday in the market with the Dimensional 720 and with 5G connectivity. The phone landed with a 6.5-inch screen with a 20: 9 ratio and with two versions for sale, one with 6GB and 128GB and the other with 8GB and 128GB. In both cases, with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. A full-fledged mid-range.

The back of the phone houses four cameras, the main one being 48 megapixels, while we have 16 megapixels on the front and everything is powered by a considerable 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charge. A good phone of more than 16 centimeters high and almost 200 grams of weight whose sale price in China is located, at the current exchange rate, about 183 euros.

XDA account that from their website they have contacted the Chinese brand and that they have confirmed that the Realme V series, specifically they have specified that the new Realme V5 5G, will reach the usual markets including Europe. That is we will see it in complete safety in the old continent and that he will probably be seen in Spain, although this has not yet been confirmed.

We assume that the sale price will increase once the phone leaves its country of origin but knowing that the current price is around 180 euros, we hope that the model will not cost more than 250 euros in our territory. But to know it you have to wait.

Related Articles

Apps

WhatsApp will limit the use of stickers in chats

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp will soon begin to limit the animated stickers used by chats with your friends. Discover here the real reason for this decision. The stickers...
Read more
Apps

5 reasons why you should use WhatsApp Business

Brian Adam - 0
We tell you what can be done with WhatsApp Business, and five reasons why you should use this tool if you have a business. 5...
Read more
Apps

WhatsApp activates a new function to “verify” messages forwarded through the browser

Brian Adam - 0
For some time we have been able to forward messages on WhatsApp. Similarly, every time we receive a forwarded message, the application indicates that...
Read more
Apps

WhatsApp on various devices: the beta already shows where you can manage them

Brian Adam - 0
There are many months that we have been waiting for that long-awaited function of allow us to use WhatsApp on more devices than just...
Read more
Apps

You can already detect ‘fake news’ through WhatsApp, do you know how?

Brian Adam - 0
Since the pandemic started and we were all confined in mid-March, There have been many news that have reached the media talking about the...
Read more
Apps

WhatsApp will no longer let you take screenshots in chats

Brian Adam - 0
This new feature will come to WhatsApp very soon, where it will now be impossible to take screenshots in conversations and have more privacy. This...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©