The reconciliation of Mar Flores and Elias Sacal, the walk of Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch: celebrities in a click

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Rest on the beach. Rebel Wilson and her boyfriend, Jacob Busch, enjoyed a romantic walk along the coast and took advantage of the high temperatures in Los Angeles, California.
Dua Lipa set a trend on the streets of New York. The 25-year-old singer wore a patterned ensemble while addressing SNL (Saturday Night Live)
He copes with the cold. Nicky Hilton stopped at a coffee shop to buy a hot drink as he continued walking through the streets of New York's Soho neighborhood Hailey, Justin Bieber's wife, was seen entering a medical facility in Westwood, California, aboard a Lamborghini Urus. The model was upset when she noticed that there were photographers
Walk and shopping as a couple. Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello took care of the last Christmas presents before celebrating it with their loved ones. They were seen at the Westfield Mall in Los Angeles, California. The actress also withdrew food at Eataly During a walk through the streets of New York, Katie Holmes stopped at the Blick Art store. The actress walked through the rain and wind, and was seen in a beige coat, pants and boots. Also, he was wearing his mask Luxury gift. Sylvester Stallone was spotted at an exclusive Beverly Hills jewelry store choosing accessories from the window. Probably a loved one from the event will receive a special gift on their Christmas tree Romance confirmed. Eiza Gonzalez and Dusty Lachowicz took a romantic walk while shopping through the streets of Los Angeles. The 30-year-old actress wore a patterned dress while the model opted for a jean and jumpsuit. They both wore their masks and walked hand in hand Kate Hudson continues filming the second season of "Truth Be Told." The actress is filming in Los Angeles, California. In her spare time, she takes the opportunity to go for a family walk with her husband, Danny Fujikawa, and their two-year-old daughter Rani (Photos: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING

|

