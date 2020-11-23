The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is filtered in detail: Snapdragon 750G and 108 megapixel camera

A few days ago the first data on two new Redmi Note with 5G connectivity that would be close to reaching the market was leaked. Now, The specifications of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G have been almost completely leaked, one of the two members of this duo. Lu Weibing himself, head of division of Redmi, has confirmed several of these features, like the processor.

It is practically a twin brother of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, although in this case the bet per camera will be higher, with the 108 megapixel sensor that is becoming so popular in some of the Chinese company’s phones.

Qualcomm on board and many megapixels

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Pro 5G will be a new member in Xiaomi’s mid-range. The head of Redmi has confirmed that it will carry the Snapdragon 750G, a mid-range processor with 5G connectivity. It is the same processor as the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, and in our tests it has performed outstandingly. This processor will be accompanied by a 4820mAh battery, exactly the same as the Mi 10T Lite.

The panel will also be 120Hz LCD, so it is expected to share a screen with its brother as well. The head of Xiaomi has also confirmed the fast charging of 33W, 108 megapixel main sensor, NFC connectivity, Xiaomi custom haptic engine and Hi-Res sound.

With this sensor 108 megapixels can be recorded in 4K HDR, although in photography Pixel Binning will be done so that the photographs do not occupy so much. As we can see, it is practically the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite but with a better camera, so there are doubts about whether this model will arrive in Spain or will remain as a vitaminized version of its brother for other markets.

Via | Gizmochina