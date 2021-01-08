The Redmi Note 9T is official, with 5G and a content price

- Advertisement -

The Asian manufacturer does not stop presenting news. A few days ago we talked to you about the Xiaomi Mi 10i, and now it’s the turn ofl Redmi Note 9T, a 5G phone that stands out for its incredible value for money.

Xiaomi’s Redmi family is one of the great assets to consider if you want to buy a cheap phone with good features. And this new member of the Note range is a perfect example of this.

We are talking about a phone that comes with an attractive design along with features that do not disappoint at all. And seeing the bass Redmi Note 9T price, which starts at 199 euros, is an excellent option to consider.

Main features of the Redmi Note 9T

enlarge photo Redmi Note 9T Xiaomi

On an aesthetic level, we are facing a terminal that boasts brushed aluminum finishes to give this Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T a very attractive appearance. Highlight the perforated camera on the screen and that avoids using the hackneyed notch.

On the other hand, its imposing camera module, which houses a triple sensor configuration inside it, will be the center of all eyes. It is surprising that this model has 3.5mm jack, perfect for connecting a wired headset. And seeing what is hidden inside the Redmi Note 9T, we already anticipate that this model will not disappoint you.

We will start by talking about its screen, formed by a 6.53-inch IPS LCD panel that achieves Full HD + resolution, accompanied by stereo speakers so you can enjoy a great multimedia experience.

For the Redmi Note 9T it has opted for a silicon heart formed by a processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U, an SoC that offers great performance, in addition to 5G support. To this we must add 4 GB of RAM and two storage options with 64 or 128 GB of storage, and that you can expand through its microSD card slot.

enlarge photo Redmi Note 9T camera Xiaomi

Moving on to the photographic section, the cRedmi Note 9T camera It has three lenses (48 megapixels as the main sensor, along with a 2 megapixel sensor for macro photography and another 2 megapixel sensor to capture depth).

We cannot forget its 13 megapixel front camera, more than enough to be able to take proper selfies. To say that the battery of the Redmi Note 9T, formed by a battery of 5,000 mAh, it will be more than enough to support the full weight of the hardware, in addition to offering great autonomy and cfast charging of 18W.

As expected in a Xiaomi phone, this Redmi Note 9T arrives with Android 10 under the MIUI 12 custom layer. The icing on the cake is put by details such as the fact that it has an FM radio or NFC.

Refering to launch date and price, the firm has confirmed that this Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T will arrive in Spain at a promoted price of 199 euros for the version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of memory or 249 euros for the model with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

