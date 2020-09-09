The Redmi Smart Band arrives in India with a price that you will not be able to believe

The market for smart bracelets, focused on monitoring our physical activity, is one of the ones that receives the most news every year. Not in vain, some of the most competitive Chinese brands are struggling to take the top spot at the cost of offering price-quality relationships that are truly insane. As is the case with this Redmi Smart Band.

This device, which is not new and has been on the market since last April, has begun to be distributed in other territories outside of China and for this they have chosen India as their next stop and, most important of all, maintaining some of its most striking characteristics: and the main one of all of them, without a doubt, is the price, which stands at just 18 euros per change.

Discreet design but many features

It is evident that if we look in detail at this Redmi Smart Band we do not find the best of the designs. What’s more, it gives the feeling of being quite rough, with forms that are too rigid and square and a charging technology (direct plug to a USB port) that we have already seen in models from other companies in the past. Its great attraction is that when they tell you that you can buy it for less than 20 euros, Those lines no longer matter to us, and even that we have to be plugging it into one of the free USB connectors of our PC.

Redmi Smart Band.

In addition to that hardware that allows us to keep a daily control of our physical activity, saving the exercise sessions that we carry out, or receiving notifications, messages and even calls on its color screen, Another of its virtues is its autonomy, which reaches 15 days with practically no disheveled hair., with normal use of the smartband. From there, any excess that we commit will be paid for by enjoying less battery.

Today’s news is important because the arrival of this Redmi Smart Band in India brings it even closer to European territory and, therefore, Spanish, where we could have it officially available without having to resort to international intermediaries before the end of the year. Of course, it remains to be seen that an official distribution of this activity bracelet does not cause its main claim, the price, to increase until it is in the same range of 35-40 euros of other competitors, such as the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, or the Mi Band 4 with NFC that landed in our country last July.

