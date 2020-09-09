Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

The Redmi Smart Band arrives in India with a price that you will not be able to believe

By Brian Adam
0
10
The Redmi Smart Band arrives in India with a price that you will not be able to believe
The Redmi Smart Band Arrives In India With A Price

Must Read

Game Reviews

Nexomon Extinction, Analysis. A real alternative for Pokémon

Brian Adam - 0
Read more
Tech News

Observed in real time “the work” of the cells of our body: it is the very first time

Brian Adam - 0
A group from the Cumming School of Medicine is the first in the world to find a way to record, in real time, the...
Read more
Tech News

Android 11, the 5 main news of the new update: our test

Brian Adam - 0
We tried the stable version of Android 11. There is no news from the "wow" effect compared to the past, but the new features...
Read more
Tech News

Huawei runs out of panels or components from Samsung and LG Display due to new restrictions: who are its suppliers and what alternatives does...

Brian Adam - 0
New setbacks for Huawei. Samsung Electronics and LG Display will stop supplying Huawei with panels for their smartphones following the US...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The market for smart bracelets, focused on monitoring our physical activity, is one of the ones that receives the most news every year. Not in vain, some of the most competitive Chinese brands are struggling to take the top spot at the cost of offering price-quality relationships that are truly insane. As is the case with this Redmi Smart Band.

This device, which is not new and has been on the market since last April, has begun to be distributed in other territories outside of China and for this they have chosen India as their next stop and, most important of all, maintaining some of its most striking characteristics: and the main one of all of them, without a doubt, is the price, which stands at just 18 euros per change.

Discreet design but many features

It is evident that if we look in detail at this Redmi Smart Band we do not find the best of the designs. What’s more, it gives the feeling of being quite rough, with forms that are too rigid and square and a charging technology (direct plug to a USB port) that we have already seen in models from other companies in the past. Its great attraction is that when they tell you that you can buy it for less than 20 euros, Those lines no longer matter to us, and even that we have to be plugging it into one of the free USB connectors of our PC.

Redmi Smart Band.

In addition to that hardware that allows us to keep a daily control of our physical activity, saving the exercise sessions that we carry out, or receiving notifications, messages and even calls on its color screen, Another of its virtues is its autonomy, which reaches 15 days with practically no disheveled hair., with normal use of the smartband. From there, any excess that we commit will be paid for by enjoying less battery.

Today’s news is important because the arrival of this Redmi Smart Band in India brings it even closer to European territory and, therefore, Spanish, where we could have it officially available without having to resort to international intermediaries before the end of the year. Of course, it remains to be seen that an official distribution of this activity bracelet does not cause its main claim, the price, to increase until it is in the same range of 35-40 euros of other competitors, such as the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, or the Mi Band 4 with NFC that landed in our country last July.

>

Related Articles

Game Reviews

Nexomon Extinction, Analysis. A real alternative for Pokémon

Brian Adam - 0
Read more
Tech News

Observed in real time “the work” of the cells of our body: it is the very first time

Brian Adam - 0
A group from the Cumming School of Medicine is the first in the world to find a way to record, in real time, the...
Read more
Tech News

Android 11, the 5 main news of the new update: our test

Brian Adam - 0
We tried the stable version of Android 11. There is no news from the "wow" effect compared to the past, but the new features...
Read more
Tech News

Huawei runs out of panels or components from Samsung and LG Display due to new restrictions: who are its suppliers and what alternatives does...

Brian Adam - 0
New setbacks for Huawei. Samsung Electronics and LG Display will stop supplying Huawei with panels for their smartphones following the US...
Read more
Android

LG Wing with double cross screen reveals its triple rear camera in a new leak

Brian Adam - 0
The most peculiar mobile of 2020 is about to be presented and we already know a large part of its design, both...
Read more
Apps

The messages that block WhatsApp are back: watch out for the new threat

Brian Adam - 0
The threats on WhatsApp not only come from the interest of the pirates to steal our account and gossip to see what we keep...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©