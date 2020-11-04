The reproduction rate of the Covid-19 has fallen below one

228 fortnightly rates of the disease per 100,000 people and the rate is falling in 23 of the 26 counties

‘PROGRESS’

The reproductive rate of Covid-19 has fallen below 1, an important milestone in the latest effort to suppress the spread of the disease.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the R rate is between 0.7 and 0.9. In addition, the percentage of people who test positive for the virus has fallen again to 4.7%.

The Minister said that this was another indication of the progress that had been made in reducing the incidence of the disease.

The number of close contacts that a Covid-19 patient normally has has dropped from six to about three.

Donnelly argued that the Government’s decision to take “strong” action “soon” to tackle the brunt of the number of cases meant that Ireland was now outperforming many other European countries.

However, he said the number of cases being confirmed was a cause for concern and that public health advice and efforts to eradicate the disease had to be followed.

322 new cases of the crown virus were confirmed by the Department of Health yesterday. This is the lowest number of cases reported in a single day in over a month.

Five others with the disease were pronounced dead.

4,337 new cases were confirmed in the past week compared to 6,518 new cases in the previous week.

The Northern Department of Health announced 570 new cases yesterday and announced that another six people who had contracted the virus had died.

2,652 people have died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland to date, 730 people north of the border and 1,922 south of it.

103,227 cases of the disease have been confirmed in the country to date, 63,048 in the south and 40,179 in the north.