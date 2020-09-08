Tech NewsComputingReviews

The return of eMule: the historical p2p software is updated after 10 years

By Brian Adam
The return of eMule: the historical p2p software is updated after 10 years
The Return Of Emule: The Historical P2p Software Is Updated

The return of eMule: the historical p2p software is updated after 10 years

Those who have been browsing the web for more than a decade will surely remember eMule, the historical file sharing software (p2p) which, especially in the early 2000s, was very popular on the web. After more than ten years in which its traces had been lost, eMule is back and for a few hours the beta of version 0.60a is available.

The news was given through a post published on the official eMule community, which quickly went around the web overwhelming users and enthusiasts who immediately rushed to download it.

The graphical interface has apparently remained virtually unchanged, as well as the functioning of sharing shares. According to what has been stated, however, the developers have worked to make the application more stable but above all they have implemented a new way to recover damaged files, which those who have had the opportunity to use eMule will surely know.

The current version of eMule is available exclusively for Windows-based PCs and it is unlikely to assume an arrival on Mac as well.

It’s been a long time, but in the end we changed the code and compiled new executable files ready for testing “ we read in the post, which was warmly welcomed by the users of the community, who welcomed this return.

