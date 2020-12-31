The return of Lady Gaga, the living of Andrés Calamaro and the album that Paul McCartney recorded in quarantine, among other great moments for music in 2020

- Advertisement -

Without art, 2020 would have been worse than it is. There is no scientific evidence to support this claim, but there are no doubts either. Each one in their field has been reinventing themselves to survive, although many died in the attempt. Cinemas, theaters, concert halls, movie sets, and recording studios around the world were closed. The restrictions forced the artists and the public to forcibly transform themselves, inventing new ways to communicate and entertain themselves. That search resulted in a rare year, although no less interesting.

January had started in a strange way for the music business in general and for British artists in particular. Great Britain had announced that it was finally getting rid of the European Union (Brexit has just been finalized) and the sides for and against spoke out according to their interests. In those first days of 2020, a comprehensive report called The Birmingham Live Music Project had been published, carried out by professionals from Aston University, Birmingham University and Newcastle University. There it was explained in a didactic way why Brexit was going to be harmful to music in that territory. In conclusion, the report stated: “A significant drop in music tourism and an exodus of businesses vital to infrastructure are among a number of Brexit-related concerns voiced by the music industries.” In the end, the pandemic was worse, but nobody imagined it.

A couple of months later, the first cases of Coronavirus began to arrive in Argentina, while they began to talk about confinements. At the end of February, green Day It was already one of the first bands to suspend a tour: “Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our next shows in Asia due to health + travel concerns with the coronavirus. We know it sucks as we were eager to see you all, but keep your tickets, we will announce the new dates very soon. ” From their official Twitter account, the band anticipated what was going to be a fatal year and an optimistic South American fan replied: “Let’s see then, come to Latin America, there isn’t here.”

Many events were only kicked for a couple of months, the tours, the festivals, the shows. And also the record outputs that were there, in the cat flap. As it was thought that everything would happen from one moment to another, some artists decided to let the launch of their work pass for when the earthquake passes. The truth is that the disaster did not stop and finally they came to light. And how well they did. It was the case of Chromatic of Lady Gaga, an album of the most anticipated that had a release date for April 10. “It just doesn’t seem right to me to release this album with everything that is going on with this global pandemic. Instead, I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions, “he posted on his networks. The pandemic continued and the album finally came out on May 29.

The spacesuits, masks, and garish colors were the impetus for the aesthetic of “Stupid Love,” the first cut that the record anticipated. The refrains and the choreography of the video clip finished doing the job. In the interview for the New Zealand medium, the artist explained that this album was “about healing and also about being brave.” “When we talk about love, I think it is very important to also include the fact that loving someone requires a lot of courage,” he confessed, hinting that he dedicated it to Michael Polansky, who was then his new love and who is still his partner in life. present.

Digital platforms became the center of life in quarantine and the star was TikTok. With the Chinese application to watch and make micro videos, new characters emerged such as Charli D’Amelio, a 16-year-old girl who now has more than 104 million fans. This American daughter of an entrepreneur and a former model, inspired nothing more and nothing less than queens like Jennifer Lopez to show herself on networks doing those fast and difficult choreographies for any adult who is not a little trained. From the comfort of her room, Charli shot an average of three videos a day, conquered all the brands that still want to sign with her, made millions and became one of the big winners of 2020.

Someone who stopped being a teenager a while ago, but who found a way to grow up was Andres Calamaro. The musician surprised by manifesting himself on his social networks, Instagram or Facebook, through different live appearances. Every day at dinner, Calamaro lit a live from his home in Benavidez, in Buenos Aires, and communicated with his followers. It started at the beginning of the confinement and what emerged as an eccentricity became a classic. From his bunker, the musician officiated as a DJ, told anecdotes, composed strange and new sounds live and got angry every time he was asked for a classic. Nothing from “Thousand hours” or “Flaca”, Andrés was there -mate and thermos always ready- to show a facet of him unknown until now, as an underground entertainer, which suited him very well.

Others who opened the door of their house and won were Camilo and Eva Luna. Ricardo Montaner’s daughter and her new husband moved to the paternal home to live there quarantine and became the center of all eyes. They were already young, beautiful, talented and media, but that Big Brother in Miami ended up positioning them as the definitive family of 2020. Songs, statements, laughter, tattoos and a lot of white bambula circulated on all the social networks of each of the members of the clan increasing followers and “views” at lightning speed. Good for them.

“I can’t breathe” were the last words of George Floyd, on May 25, and they became a battle cry for the thousands of protesters who took to the streets in the United States demanding justice after this hate crime committed by Minneapolis Police. After this heinous murder and the video showing the actions of the four police officers went viral, American society took to the streets, sparking resentment in the security forces. The music industry – which includes record labels, streaming companies and, of course, the musicians themselves – almost spontaneously launched an initiative: BlackOut Tuesday. On Tuesday, June 2, record labels pledged to stop commercial activity in solidarity with the black community. His employees did not work all day and his artists suspended any action that was scheduled. In this way, the music giants showed their discontent with the murder of Floyd and all that it represents.

The concerts were conspicuous by their absence live, but exploded in streaming. There were improvised guitar plays and in the second half of the year tickets to see live concerts began to be sold through the screen. The drive-in theater also became a new attraction for watching movies and recitals with social distance, and also a way to bill and generate some income for the punished entertainment sector. Although it began to attract attention (outside the urban genre circuit) for a couple of years now, 2020 was also the year of Bizarrap, the star producer who at the age of 22 reached number 1 in both the “Top 10 of the most listened to Argentine artists in Argentina ”as in the“ Top 10 of the most listened to Argentine artists in the world ”, according to Spotify. This young talent imposed his music and freestyle sessions by merging with artists such as Nathy Peluso, Cazzu and Thunder, among others.

There is life after the trap and not only generation Z got down to work. By the end of the year, a beatle had a new album and that is always good news. Paul MCCARTNEY took advantage of the confinement to work on his album McCartney III, the eighteenth of his solo career. Not only did he compose all the songs and sang them, but he also played all the instruments proving once again… that he has nothing more to prove: He is a number one. From his home in Sussex he worked for more than two months and there he recorded this work which is part of a trilogy that began in the 1970s.

There was new music, strange living, technologies that evolved, causes to manifest themselves and exquisite records to celebrate a year that is leaving its mark. May 2021 bring the heat of live concerts and the reactivation of a sector that, from where it could, made this year much less bad than it could have been.