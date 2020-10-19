The return of the closures reflects the confusion of the western countries

The new wave of restrictions in Europe is shedding a harsh light on the fight to control the coronavirus. From London to Berlin, passing through Paris, the authorities have imposed new measures to limit a new spike in Covid-19 cases. Seven months after the start of the pandemic, Western governments are still looking for a way to live with the virus.

The latest checks are designed to contain an outbreak that has led to more than 100,000 Europeans testing positive for Covid-19 every day. As a result, Londoners will no longer be allowed to mingle with members of other households indoors. Citizens of Paris and other French cities face a curfew at 9 p.m. Dutch bars and restaurants will be closed for at least four weeks. Even Germany, which has handled the virus better than most, has introduced new restrictions.

The measures are less severe than the blanket closures imposed earlier this year. Most schools and stores remain open. The restrictions are also more localized, allowing authorities to focus on affected areas. Still, they have rekindled demands that governments protect economic activity as well as public health.

That is largely a false dilemma. It is true that countries with the most severe closures have tended to suffer the hardest economic declines. But it does not follow that they could have avoided these costs by not imposing restrictions. The lockdowns are a response to the serious outbreaks of Covid-19. And when people are afraid of getting sick, they are more likely to restrict their economic activity by staying home.

A recent study by the International Monetary Fund used data from mobile phones and job vacancies to study these effects. Lockdowns and voluntary social distancing were found to generally play an equal role in reducing economic activity, especially in developed countries.

The real problem is that there is no prospect of change when the new restrictions are lifted. Although Western governments have spent more than half a year tackling the pandemic, most of them are struggling to implement effective track and trace plans. Compare that to China, which this week said it would test the entire population of Qingdao, a city of nine million, after discovering only 12 new cases.

In the absence of an effective vaccine, Western countries seem doomed to a stop-and-go approach, imposing and then lifting restrictions as infections rise and fall. Far from choosing between health risks and financial damage, they seem doomed to suffer both.

