The rituals of Mizada Mohamed to receive the New Year 2021

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

2020 will be remembered as the year where the global COVID-19 pandemic began. Months that meant economic crisis for many people, loss of jobs, floods, racism among other things that, in the end, marked it as a not so favorable period.

However, amid the devastating panorama, the astrologer Mizada Mohamed has shared through his social networks, some New Year rituals that will help those who perform them to achieve prosperity and love next year.

The astrologer gave a variety of rites that can be performed with different periodicity. From the traditional wearing of red and yellow underwear that takes place on December 31, to the placement of candles and coins throughout the year.

Here are some tips from Mizada, so that 2021 is better than the previous one.

“Start cleaning the house from back to front so that on the 31st the whole house is clean, liberated and that there is a lot of serenity”, said the expert on stars and angels through a tweet.

He also stressed that these cleaning tasks must be carried out on December 30 and you can start donating and giving away all the things that are no longer used.

Among another of the astrologer’s recommendations is the hMake a list of acknowledgments where they should be put from the good things to the most complicated that arose in the year. Likewise, Mohamed recalled that these rituals that he mentions must be carried out on the night of December 31.

As well, recommended to make a letter of requests in which the things that are most needed are put, Well, according to it, it is not always mandatory to put 12 wishes, but it is more than enough with three or four primordial ones.

“So we do the letter of thanks and the letter of our wishes, the typical twelve chimes with the twelve candles, sThis year is going to be a little different because maybe a member or some members of the family will be missing or it will be a moment that you would like to share with your family as you did before (..) but it is a moment of unite as a family and thank”Said Mizada.

Another of the rituals that Mohamed pointed out is that you should put a bowl of lentils in some traditional dinner food, since this product will promote food at home and also A silver coin can be placed outside the house for 11 days, to catch good energy.

By the first of January, Mizada said that you should have 12 candles that represent each month of the year. Each of the candles will be lit at the beginning of each month in the morning, while visualizing what you want to achieve during that period of time.

On this same date, likewise, 12 coins must be taken and, after cleaning with baking soda and lemon, they are left outside or on the edge of the window. At first, the 12 should be in a box and as the months go by, they will be placed in another box that will initially be empty.

Similarly, he pointed out that another thing that can be done is the go out with the suitcases to the street: “I think we didn’t even go out this year, right? Worse, keep doing it because good things are coming, that’s definitive”, Mohamed stated through his YouTube channel.

|