The rollable LG smartphone will cost a lot according to this leak

By Abraham
Pantalla Plegable Lg.jpg
Pantalla Plegable Lg.jpg

Abraham
We’ve been hearing rumors about an upcoming roll-up smartphone from LG, which could unfold its screen to increase its size. Now we have an idea of ​​how much this device could cost. The source of leaks @cozyplanes has reported the expected price of LG’s rollable smartphone, as well as its potential launch date and a small list of specifications. It is worth noting that although @cozyplanes has leaked several times, it is not a source with a long history of leaks, so right now we do not know how valid their information is. According to the leak, LG’s rollable smartphone will cost about $ 2,359 (approximately € 1,939). An expensive price that far exceeds the sale price of other folding, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which costs $ 1,999. The leak also says that the phone will be unveiled in March but with the possibility that it will be delayed until June, so it is not very clear when we will see the device. The leak provides some specs for LG’s rollable smartphone. Apparently the phone will have a 7.4 ″ screen, which is probably the size when the screen is unrolled. According to the leak, the phone will feature the new Snapdragon 888 chipset and 16GB of RAM, so it looks like it will be quite powerful. It is also believed that there will be a 4,200mAh battery, which may be a bit small for such a large screen.

