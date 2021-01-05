Entertainment

The romantic holidays of Mar Flores and Elias Sacal, the new look of Lady Gaga: celebrities in one click

By Brian Adam
Enjoy holidays. Izabel Goulart continues to spend her days off on the paradisiacal beaches of Saint Barth, a destination chosen by several Hollywood figures for the weeks of the Holidays. The model celebrated 2021 on a yacht with a small group of friends
After having reconciled, after a relationship crisis, Mar Flores and Elias Sacal continue to enjoy a vacation in Saint Barth. The Spanish model and the Mexican businessman chose this destination to meet again a few weeks ago and celebrate Christmas and New Year there
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez traveled to New York to celebrate the arrival of 2021. The couple also participated in an event in Times Square. And then they took the opportunity to stay a few more days of rest The fury of Ben Affleck. The actor was annoyed with the photographers who discovered him when he came home with a package of donuts and juices. Visibly angry, he made a series of hand gestures before entering his home in Los Angeles.
Lucy Hale went out for a walk through the streets of Los Angeles, California. The actress and singer took the opportunity to play sports while walking her pet, Elvis. The artist has already returned home and resumed her usual routine after having been in charge of the event in Times Square, in New York, for the arrival of 2021 Lady Gaga showed off her new look while shopping at a grocery store in Malibu, California. The singer, who dyed her hair lilac, wore batik jogging shorts and a jumpsuit that matched her hair. In addition, he wore his mask and glasses. Food on the go. Actor Sean Penn and his wife, Leila George - whom he secretly married last August - stopped at a local to buy groceries and ate out of the trunk of their truck in Brentwood, California. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz came to a friend's house in Los Angeles, California, to share an intimate celebration and toast to the New Years. The couple arrived with two bottles of champagne that the model carried in their hands Shopping and vacations. While enjoying a few days of rest and sports in Aspen - where she went cornering - Kendall Jenner went shopping with her friend Fai Khadra (Photos: The Grosby Group)

