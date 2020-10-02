The RTX 3070 will take two more weeks to arrive, the goal is to avoid another chaotic launch

The introduction of the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 graphics cards has had its highlights and shadows. The jump in performance is spectacular and its price / performance ratio is much better than what existed until now, but not all has been good news.

The shortage of units and bots have caused many to be left without some of the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 that have become available, and now NVIDIA has wanted to minimize that problem with the imminent launch of the RTX which, by the way, already it is not so imminent. They were going to be available on October 15, but the company has decided to delay that availability until October 29.

More time to have more cards available

The company confirmed this delay by updating their availability note on the official blog, and explained that although the production of the RTX 3070 is increasing rapidly, they wanted to meet the expectations of users and have more cards available during launch.

NVIDIA benchmarks show how the RTX 3070s (which will cost 519 euros) perform better in various games than the RTX 2080 Ti which are around 1,000 euros.

“To make that happen, we have updated the availability date to Thursday, October 29“They explain. While they admit that this may be disappointing for those most wanting to buy it,” this change will help our global partners get more graphics cards and offer them to gamers on launch day. ”

The charts will therefore be available that day at the originally announced price, 519 euros ($ 499) and with them it is expected that we can obtain a even higher performance than current RTX 2080 Ti provides that cost more or less double.

The chosen date is also unique for another aspect that may or may not have been involuntary: AMD presents its new Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards on October 28, just one day before the RTX 3070 – with which one of the models in the family will no doubt compete – are finally available. It will be interesting to see the differences between one and the other both in price and performance.