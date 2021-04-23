The RTX 3080 Ti will arrive in May with a price of 1,099 euros, according to a new leak

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

We have been talking about the RTX 3080 Ti for several months now, a high-end graphics card that, according to the latest information, will arrive sometime in may (probably in the first half of that month), and that it will have specifications that will place it very close to the RTX 3090, the most powerful model currently marketed by NVIDIA.

The RTX 3080 Ti could become one of the best graphics cards in its category, Not only because of its high performance, but also because it might be able to maintain a reasonable price, as long as the use of a new GPU with limitations at the silicon level is confirmed to reduce performance in cryptocurrency mining. This should reduce miners’ interest in it, and unless speculators launch an aggressive campaign to drain the stock, it should be possible to buy an RTX 3080 Ti at an “acceptable” price, in quotes because we cannot be sure, and because it is a concept that can vary depending on the personal opinion of each one.

Chinese sources now point to the price of NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 Ti will position in the range of 1,000 euros to change. Making an adaptation to the Spanish market, and taking into account the applicable taxes in our country, I think that it will most likely end up hovering between 1,099 and 1,199 euros. Given that the RTX 3080 has an MSRP of 719 euros, and considering that the RTX 3090 has a suggested price of 1,549 euros, I think these are quite reasonable figures.

Possible RTX 3080 Ti specs: An RTX 3090 ‘in disguise?

Graphics core: GA102-302 in 8nm process (Samsung).

10,240 shaders at 1,395 MHz-1,695 MHz, normal and turbo mode.

320 texturing units.

112 raster units.

320 tensor cores.

80 RT cores.

384-bit bus.

12GB GDDR6X memory

TGP: 350 watts.

If these specifications are confirmed, the average performance of the RTX 3080 Ti in games, working with 4K resolution, should be, on average, 2% to 6% lower than that of an RTX 3090. Seeing the price difference that will exist between the two, it is clear that the first will offer a more interesting value in relation to price-performance.

In rasterization, that RTX 3080 Ti should also be more powerful than the RX 6900 XT, although the difference between the two could be quite small. However, by introducing ray tracing and DLSS 2.0 into the equation the thing would change completely, and drastically. If we have taken into account the SAM technology, which had minimal support and implementation, it is also fair to consider DLSS 2.0, which is already compatible with several dozen games.

Regarding the configuration of the RTX 3080 Ti, have 12 GB of graphics memory should be sufficient to ensure a long service life, and to achieve a fully optimal transition to next-generation games.

I remind you that this RTX 3080 Ti is going to offer such high power that, as was the case with the RTX 3090, it is going to be severely affected by CPU bottlenecks in resolutions below 4K. By this I do not mean that it will only be a good purchase if we are going to play in 4K, but rather that we must be careful when choosing the processor with which we will accompany it. We shouldn’t get off a Ryzen 5 5600X or a Core i5 11600K, two processors of six cores and twelve threads that have a high IPC, and that offer a very high performance (the first one is a little more powerful).