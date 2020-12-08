The rumors of an iPhone with 10x zoom are taking shape

In July, well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the iPhone would receive a periscope-type lens in 2022. A later report in November later confirmed this rumor. Now, a third report from The Elec corroborates that periscope-type technology is what will allow Apple to bring optical zoom with up to 10x magnification to the iPhone cameras of 2022. In the July report, Kuo did not share many more details. beyond that Apple will use Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO) as a supplier to supply lenses of this type. Today’s report reiterates that Apple is studying the use of SEMCO periscope lenses in future iPhones that could offer up to 10x optical zoom. However, we will not see this type of camera until 2022-2023, so there is still a long wait ahead. Samsung, Huawei and Oppo have already applied this technology to their flagship smartphones. Samsung Electro-Mechanics supplied the periscope-type zoom module to the Galaxy S20 Ultra.