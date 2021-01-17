The S Pen Pro will come later with Bluetooth connectivity

- Advertisement -

One of the novelties that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra brings is the compatibility with the S Pen pointer to be able to write and draw on the screen Until now, this feature was limited to the Galaxy Note family, but the company already revealed a few weeks ago that it thought Bring the S Pen holder to other devices. The difference is that the Galaxy S21 Ultra does not have a compartment to store the S Pen, but must be stored in a case specially designed for this purpose. Samsung has announced two models of pointer: S Pen and S Pen Pro. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is also compatible with the S Pen of the Galaxy Note, in case you have one lying around. The new S Pen is larger than that of the Galaxy Note, which makes it more comfortable. This is possible because the pointer does not have to fit inside a phone, but as we have commented it is placed in a case.

It is important to note that the new S Pen is a passive stylus (since it does not have a battery inside), so it lacks the Bluetooth functionality of the recent Galaxy Note. However, thanks to Wacom technology, the S21 Ultra can detect when the button is pressed to activate certain actions and shortcuts (as long as the S Pen is close to the screen). On the other hand, the S Pen Pro is even bigger, but it offers Bluetooth functions to, for example, use the stylus as a camera shutter button or control music playback remotely. The S Pen Pro will be available later this year, but its price has not been disclosed. The S Pen Pro will not be exclusive to the S21 Ultra, but will work on current S Pen devices that receive One UI 3.1. The list includes the Galaxy Note10 and Note20, as well as tablets like the Galaxy Tab S6 and S7. Another interesting point is that Samsung is opening up the S Pen to other companies selling Wacom-based pointers.