The figure of the emperor Nero is controversial. The image describing him as a tyrant has been revised by most modern historians, who believe he was neither crazy nor particularly cruel (at least for the time). Sporo’s story, however, casts doubt on what the experts said.

After the death of Nero’s wife, Poppea Sabina, the emperor she castrated a boy and married him to replace her lost love. Nero’s perversion is well recorded over the centuries by some historians of the time, such as the ancient Roman historian Suetonius. Nero was said to have had incestuous relations even with his mother, Agrippina Augusta.

In 59 AD, however, Nero killed his mother. Historians believe the emperor committed matricide because Agrippina objected to his relationship with Sabina, whom Nero later married in 62 AD. Sabina’s death three years later still remains a mystery today. Some sources claim that she died due to complications due to pregnancy, others that it was the fault of Nero’s fury who kicked her.

In any case, in 66 AD, the emperor decided to replace Poppea with Sporo. Not much is known about the boy’s early life, not even his real name. According to Suetonius, Nero had Sporo castrated (because he was very similar to Poppea) and announced his new love to the world. A wedding ceremony was also held in AD 67, taking the boy as his wife and new empress.

The Roman population was generally dissatisfied with Nero’s leadership and was notoriously accused of the Great Fire of 64 AD, although it was probably not the work of the emperor. For this reason the Senate planned to have him executed. So Nero decided to commit suicide by sticking a dagger in his neck and to escape public execution.

After the emperor’s death, Sporo preferred to kill himself shortly after.