The sale of Repsol’s client subsidiary could accelerate its green turn

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Repsol’s reinvention may have to go further. At the end of November, it was reorganized into four main branches: oil production, refining, low-carbon generation and, finally, the operation of its service stations. Selling a 25% stake in the latter, something it is studying according to CincoDías, could give its green transition a useful boost.

Repsol, which is worth € 13 billion, could use a catalyst. It is true that its strategic plan 2021-2025 foresees that investment in wind and solar energy will increase from 602 million next year to 1.400 million by the middle of the decade. Even then, it would have a capacity of just 5.2 gigawatts, about a quarter the level of its larger French rival Total.

However, identifying where that extra capital will come from is a bit difficult. Like its rivals, Repsol’s shares have dropped more than a third since January due to falling demand for Covid-19. Barclays analysts believe that the oil industry should only be valued at 3x ebitda, making it a poor candidate for the sale of shares. Most of Repsol’s 4 billion euros per year investment is used to maintain this traditional oil business.

Selling some of the gas stations is the best solution. Applying a multiple of 11 times to its 1 billion euros of 2019 ebitda, the average of Australian gas station operators Viva Energy Group and Ampol could be worth 11 billion. Selling a quarter of that to a strategic investor, which would be easier than a public listing, would raise € 2.8 billion.

Such a move could have a double benefit. Repsol may be right to see gas stations as a growing business. They could be transformed into charging stations for electric vehicles. But if drivers load their cars at home, then the value of that line of business would drop, which makes it a good time to get some money.

More importantly, a windfall profit of 2.8 billion euros would be double Repsol’s investment in renewable energy even in 2025. Given that Barclays values ​​the nascent green arm of the Spanish company at more than 20 times the ebitda, diverting resources from that way is probably a good move.

