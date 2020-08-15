Tech NewsCommunicationTech GiantsMicrosoftSocial NetworksTikTOk

The sale of TikTok becomes a state affair, China: “theft from the USA”

By Brian Adam
The sale of TikTok becomes a state affair, China: 'theft from the USA'
The sale of TikTok becomes a state affair, China: "theft from the USA"

Brian Adam

The sale of TikTok becomes a state affair, China: 'theft from the USA'

While President Trump asked a percentage from the sale of TikTok to Microsoft, as convinced that without the intervention of his administration would never materialize the deal, from China comes a frontal attack on the United States.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Wenbin branded the deal a “total intimidation” by the President of the United States, guilty according to the Dragon Nation of having acted against “the principles of the market and those of openness, transparency and non-discrimination of the WTO“.

Wenbin, in fact, accused the tycoon of wanting to politicize economic and trade issues, and using the excuse of national security would mean “sabotaging Chinese efforts on the technological front“.

But that’s not all, because in an editorial published by China Daily, China said that “will in no way accept the theft of a Chinese technology company“.

Concerns about the deal were also voiced by Fred Hu, an investor from ByteDance, who speaking with Reuters said that “a forced deal under the Washington rifle could open the door to endless controversies if it leads to an unfavorable result for existing shareholders“.

The direct involvement of Trump, which gave Microsoft and TikTok 45 days to close the deal, would otherwise be discussed more, otherwise he will proceed with the ban of the social network known above all among the youngest. From China, however, statements are certainly not reassuring for the parties.

