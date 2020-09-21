Latest newsTop Stories

The salon also does African “snail facials”

By Brian Adam
Warning! Only those who are brave and do not hate snails can think of this strange facial.
Warning! Only those who are brave and do not hate snails can think of this strange facial.

Oman: Sohail Suwayzan, a beautician’s shop in Amman, the capital of Jordan, is very popular because no customer’s facial is done by human hands, but large African snails are left on the customer’s mouth for this purpose.

These snails slowly circle the customer’s face and at the same time caress his face with their soft and shy body.

Customers who tolerate this condition say that snails have been a good experience for them.

On the other hand, Sohail Sowizan claims that snails not only crawl on the face but also release proteins called “collagen” which makes the skin of the face radiant and healthy.

However, the salon also warns customers that only those who are brave and do not mind snails crawling on their faces should think about this “snail facial”.

