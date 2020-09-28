Health

The same amoeba that broke into Toledo in 2018, just left 27,000 people without water in Texas: what we know about the “brain-eating amoeba”

By Brian Adam
In early September, Josiah McIntyre was admitted to a hospital in Lake Jackson, Texas. He was 6 years old with a rare infection of the central nervous system known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis. It is a disease caused by an amoeba, the Naegleria fowleri, what tends to live in warm or stagnant waters and has a mortality rate of 97%.

So much so that when the US CDC found the amoeba in various locations around the city last Friday, the city made a “disaster declaration” and put its teams to work to remove it from the county’s water system. It may seem like exotic news from the tropics, but We have known for a long time that the popularly called “brain-eating amoeba” is in most countries of the world.

In 2018, in Torrijos (Toledo), a girl was infected by the Naegleria fowleri and, although he survived, brought to light a very rare problem that, like the rest of emerging diseases, is going to become something much more common.

A very rare amoeba that we will hear about in the future

The Naegleria fowleri it is a very curious amoeba because you can drink liters of infected water without getting sick. To trigger the infection, it must enter through the nose and act on the olfactory nerve. Once in the olfactory bulb of the brain, it feeds on the nervous tissue and its proliferation causes primary amebic meningoencephalitis. That is, it begins to degrade tissues causing, first, loss of smell, lethargy and headache; later, seizures, paralysis and, in the vast majority of cases, death.

It was first discovered in South Australia in 1965 and progressively has been identified in numerous countries in America, Europe, Africa and Asia. However, we are talking about very few cases: “30 in the last 15 years in the US”, “about 140 if we extend the search to 1960” explained in 2018 Manuel Tordera, general director of Public Health of Castilla-La Mancha at the time.

In principle, this does not mean that it has been expanding, but that our systems to detect them have improved. However, in August 2020, several researchers from the University of La Laguna and the Carlos III Health Institute published a work that classified it within the “emerging parasite protozoa”; that is, “a group of diseases that have appeared in a population in the recent past or that have existed, but are rapidly increasing in incidence or changing their geographic distribution“.

epidemics

In the case of Naegleria fowleri, being so rare, plays in our favor. Growing up “fast” only means having a handful of more cases. For now, as is evident. Because we are talking about diseases that “are emerging as a global health problem throughout the world.” And, in the same vein, Craig W. Lindsley of Venderbilt University pointed out that in recent years this amoeba had become the leading cause of amoebic meningoencephalitis in the United States.

It’s not a surprise. In 1980 and 2010, the number of infectious outbreaks in the world has not stopped growing. In those 30 years the annual number of outbreaks tripled around the world and the causative diseases almost doubled. Climate change and international mobility are generating opportunities that infectious agents are systematically exploiting and that, in the end, ends up being noticed.

