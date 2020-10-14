The ‘same injustice’ is always being done to the Irish language and the Gaeltacht

Sinn Féin Irish language spokesman Aengus Ó Snodaigh says that the increase in the Irish language and Gaeltacht fund in Budget 2021 needs to be compared with the expenditure to be made in other areas

The Irish language and the Gaeltacht are being “always treated the same injustice” when their expenditure is compared with other areas, says Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesperson and the Chair of the Oireachtas Irish Language Committee, Aengus Ó Snodaigh.

The budget for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht will be 23% larger next year than it was in 2020 – an increase of € 14.6 million to € 78 million – but an increase of 62.5% in the Arts Council’s budget – an increase of € 50 million to € 130 million.

Although Ó Snodaigh said that the new budget has “good features” in terms of the Irish language, he said that it must be borne in mind that it is the largest budget since the establishment of the state.

The Sinn Féin Irish language spokesperson said that the Irish language and the Gaeltacht as a whole were treated “badly” in comparison with other areas.

“It is good that Údarás na Gaeltachta’s funding has increased by € 8 million but if that is compared to Enterprise Ireland’s budget, you could not say that this is an appropriate increase.

“There is still a big gap between what was given to Foras na Gaeilge and Údarás na Gaeilge in 2010 and what they have now. There was a time Both organizations were almost on a par with the Arts Council and Enterprise Ireland, ”he said.

The Chairman of the Irish Language Committee said that the budget for TG4 was an “good news” with an additional € 3.5 million being given to the station, but that it was clear that “the same recognition” is not being given to other Irish language organizations or to the current crisis. Gaeltacht.

The Sinn Féin TD said that Údarás na Gaeltachta and Foras na Gaeilge will not be able to “keep up” with the amount of work they have to do unless their funding “increases significantly”.

“Ultimately, it will be all the community organizations and organizations across the country that are working to save the Irish language,” said Aengus Ó Snodaigh.

Language organizations welcomed today’s budget which provided an additional € 17.5 million for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

Minister for the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin said that today’s budget, the largest investment budget since the establishment of the state, was a “major step forward for the Irish language community”.

An additional € 14.6 million, an increase of 23%, will be provided in 2021 to Roinn na Gaeltachta, including € 8 million for Údarás na Gaeltachta, € 1.8 million for Foras na Gaeilge, € 1.3 million for language planning and almost € 2.4 million for Irish language and Gaeltacht language schemes.

Most of the funding for the support schemes will be spent on developing Irish language centers around the country.

TG4 received an additional € 3.5 million, the largest increase in the station ‘s budget since 2008.

The station also received some good news yesterday – an extra € 1.9 million for 2020 to help them address the impact of the Covid-19 on their work.

An additional € 2 million for the islands was in Budget 2021. The islands are now under the aegis of the Department of Rural and Community Development rather than the Department of the Gaeltacht.

The decision to provide € 1.7 million to the Language Body – Foras na Gaeilge and the Ulster – Scots Agency – means that the cross – border Irish language organization has received an increase in funding for the first time since 2016.