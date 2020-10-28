The Samsung Galaxy A02s is filtered: a basic mobile with a Snapdragon processor and a 5,000 mAh battery

Samsung is one of the most prolific brands in terms of launches. With a catalog that we could qualify as well nourished in all ranges, the Korean firm seems to have already prepared on the exit ramp a new member designed to compete in the basic range.

A new economic model that may not be far from seeing the light of day. That’s what you can think of when you know how it has appeared in Geekbench and the FCC, showing some of its specifications, a device with the model number SM-A025F / DS that could be renamed the Galaxy A02s.

Leaked Specifications

If currently in the catalog of the Korean brand we find the Samsung Galaxy M01s as the most affordable terminal, this model that has just been filtered arrives to compete in a segment in which we have alternatives, also from Samsung such as the Galaxy A20e. A phone that after the Bluetooth SIG certification, listed in the FCC, Geekbench and NTBC.

The SM-A025F / DS, or rather, Galaxy A02s, has just been certified with this nomenclature and among its specifications highlights the one that will have the option to use dual SIM and with the possibility of having LTE coverage based on Android 10 (One UI Core) ex factory.

As it happened with the M01s, an evolution of the Galaxy M01, the Galaxy A02s with the letter “s” in the name would come to mean an improvement. In this case and according to the information that appears, the terminal it will sport 3 GB of RAM along with an octa-core processor signed by Qualcomm alongside an Adreno 506 GPU.

And although the data is not reflected, incorporating said graph may suggest that the chosen processor will be a Snapdragon 450, an SoC for the input range. It could also be a Snapdragon 625 but that would take us to another price range. At this point we have to be attentive to the final specifications.

Along with these data, we also know the capacity of the battery, as the FCC refers to a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh with model number HQ-50S. There is, yes, no data on whether it is compatible with fast charging systems. Likewise, there is a small diagram of the rear area that reveals a camera located in a horizontal plinth.

Via | MySmartPrice