The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G arrives in Spain: official price and availability of Samsung’s cheapest 5G mobile to date

It was in early September when Samsung expressed its intentions to launch, before the end of the year, a cheaper 5G mobile. Already then he gave us the name, Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, he showed us its design and confirmed some of its features, such as the quad rear camera and the 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen.

A month later, the Galaxy A42 5G was officially announced in Germany, revealing the rest of the specifications and the price it would have in that country. Now, Samsung has confirmed details about arrival in Spain of this mid-range terminal that comes to succeed the Galaxy A41 that we met in March of this year.

Price and availability of the Galaxy A42 5G

The new Galaxy A42 5G will land in our country in a single configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage. As confirmed by Samsung, it will be available from November 3 at a price of 349 euros in three different colors: Prism Black (black), Prism White (white) and Prism Gray (gray).

Great battery and AMOLED screen

The first thing that characterizes the new Galaxy A42 5G is its Super AMOLED Infinity-U screen 6.6 inches with HD + resolution, a discreet drop-shaped notch and a fingerprint sensor integrated under the panel.

As a brain, ride a octa-core processor SM7225 with two cores at 2.2 GHz and six cores at 1.8 GHz. That chipset comes with 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage expandable with a microSD card of up to 1 TB. Another of its strengths is the battery, which has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and includes support for fast charging of 15 W. With regard to connectivity, in addition to being compatible with 5G networks, it has WiFi, Bluetooth and NFC .

The rear camera is housed in a square module and consists of a 48 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide angle, a 5 MP sensor for macro photography and a fourth 5 MP sensor for depth reading. In addition, it has a 20 MP camera on the front.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G data sheet