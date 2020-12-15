The Samsung Galaxy A52 will use Snapdragon in its two versions, according to Geekbench: nothing from Exynos

- Advertisement -

One of the peculiarities that Samsung has us accustomed to is launching some of its terminals with different signature processors. Betting on Exynos or Qualcomm depending on the region is common and is a tonic that can be broken with the future Galaxy A52.

A phone that we have already seen how its design is filtered and that would arrive for prop up Samsung’s sales in the mid-range. Now and according to Galaxy Club, Samsung could bet on this model by using only Qualcomm processors and not including Exynos.

Two Qualcomm processors

We know about the Galaxy A52 that it will arrive with a variant with 4G and another that relies on the 5G connection. And according to GalaxyClub, each of these variants will use a different processor.

The Galaxy A52 4G (SM-A525F) would use, according to the aforementioned medium, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, a variant that seems inferior if compared to the Snapdragon 750G processor that will be used in the Galaxy A52 with 5G connectivity. Two Qualcomm models that show no trace of Exynos. Not Exynos 1080 or Exynos 980, at least on the 4G model.

The Snapdragon 720G makes use of two 2.3GHz Kryo 465 Gold CPUs and six 1.8GHz Kryo 465 Silver CPU cores, accompanied by an Adreno 618 GPU and 4G modem. This model has seen the results filtered in Geekbench 5 and has shown that will use 8GB of RAM and will arrive with Android 11.

Of the rest of characteristics Highlight a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor.

Via | Galaxy Club

Images | Voice