The Samsung Galaxy A71 update to One UI 2.5 with improvements of the Galaxy Note 20

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is one of the most popular models that the Korean brand launched at the end of 2019. A phone that we already had an analysis of and that months later saw improvements arrive in the form of an update and with which it gained some of the camera functions of the S20 series.

Now and before the end of the year, the news comes back to one of Samsung’s mid-range models and they do so hand in hand with a new update. An update that brings Samsung’s renewed layer of personalization to this modest phone, One UI 2.5.

With the October security patch

The One UI 2.5 update begins to roll out for the Samsung Galaxy A71 and does so globally. Something that does not stop being striking, well we are before a model of the intermediate zone which is almost on par and in terms of updates, to the upper ranges (S and Note).

With the arrival of One UI 2.5, the Galaxy A71 receives two new camera modes, new display options, Bitmoji that now supports Always-on Display, Wi-Fi improvements (connection quality can now be measured), YouTube searches are allowed with the Samsung keyboard … and the expected adjustments and improvements performance that always comes with every update.

According to SamMobile, where they have echoed the news, the update corresponds to the firmware version A715FXXU3ATI8 and given its importance it carries considerable weight (about 1 Gb in size).

In addition and with the same update, Samsung takes the opportunity to update the Galaxy A71 on security patches, offering the most recent to date that corresponds to the month of October.

The update is coming to different countries, so if you don’t want to wait for the warning, you can always check manually if you already have it available. You just have to go to the “Settings” of your phone in the path “Software update” and if you have it, clicking on “Download and install”.

Via | Sammobile