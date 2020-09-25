MobileAndroidTech News

The Samsung Galaxy A72 reveals all its cameras ahead of time, and they are not few

By Brian Adam
0
14
The Samsung Galaxy A72 reveals all its cameras ahead of time, and they are not few
The Samsung Galaxy A72 Reveals All Its Cameras Ahead Of

Must Read

Communication

Xiaomi launches a new air conditioner and dispensers for pets

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has prepared a few weeks full of interesting news. In the coming days it will present its first 8K television, and meanwhile it...
Read more
Latest news

WhatsApp will automatically delete content that a contact has seen once

Brian Adam - 0
At the beginning of WhatsApp it was not possible to delete "for all" the participants in a chat anything we sent. Whether it was...
Read more
Apps

Telegram with problems: users report connection errors and slow message delivery

Brian Adam - 0
We are currently living a wave of connection errors in the Telegram app, both in mobile and desktop applications: the famous instant...
Read more
Game Reviews

Hades, análisis. SuperGiant juega otra liga

Brian Adam - 0
Nos encarnamos en la piel de Zagreus, hijo de Hades, para tratar de escapar del Inframundo en un título colosal. Supergiant Games sigue un patrón...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 reveals all its cameras ahead of time, and they are not few

Nothing more and nothing less than five rear cameras and one front. At least that’s what the latest leak from a future Samsung Galaxy A72 that, if nothing changes, it should not take much longer to arrive. Recall that the Galaxy A71 was presented in December last year and went on sale in Spain in January of this.

With the passage to the next generation, the Samsung Galaxy A72 would gain an additional camera in front of the four rear ones of the Galaxy A71. One that would provide optical zoom, one of the few photographic options that the previous model did not explore. And all these cameras have been leaked. Not 100%, but with enough data.

Zoom plus the Galaxy A71

According to the leak, the future Samsung Galaxy A72 will feature a 64 megapixel main camera To the back. We do not have data on lenses or focal length, so we only know that it will be a wide angle and that there seems to be no jump between the Galaxy A71 and this one. At least without having more additional data.

The second chamber would be a super wide angle with a 12 megapixel sensor, again with no more data and no apparent variation from one generation to the next. There are also no changes in two other cameras, the macro and depth, both with 5 megapixels per sensor. So where is the evolution? As we said before, in the fifth chamber.

The leak tells that this Samsung Galaxy A72 will mount a fifth camera with three optical magnifications, an 8 megapixel telephoto camera to complete the quintet. And for the front, 32 megapixels for selfies and video conferences, also maintaining the figures of the previous device, the Galaxy A71.

Via | Gizmochina

Related Articles

Communication

Xiaomi launches a new air conditioner and dispensers for pets

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has prepared a few weeks full of interesting news. In the coming days it will present its first 8K television, and meanwhile it...
Read more
Latest news

WhatsApp will automatically delete content that a contact has seen once

Brian Adam - 0
At the beginning of WhatsApp it was not possible to delete "for all" the participants in a chat anything we sent. Whether it was...
Read more
Apps

Telegram with problems: users report connection errors and slow message delivery

Brian Adam - 0
We are currently living a wave of connection errors in the Telegram app, both in mobile and desktop applications: the famous instant...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©