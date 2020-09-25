The Samsung Galaxy A72 reveals all its cameras ahead of time, and they are not few

Nothing more and nothing less than five rear cameras and one front. At least that’s what the latest leak from a future Samsung Galaxy A72 that, if nothing changes, it should not take much longer to arrive. Recall that the Galaxy A71 was presented in December last year and went on sale in Spain in January of this.

With the passage to the next generation, the Samsung Galaxy A72 would gain an additional camera in front of the four rear ones of the Galaxy A71. One that would provide optical zoom, one of the few photographic options that the previous model did not explore. And all these cameras have been leaked. Not 100%, but with enough data.

Zoom plus the Galaxy A71

According to the leak, the future Samsung Galaxy A72 will feature a 64 megapixel main camera To the back. We do not have data on lenses or focal length, so we only know that it will be a wide angle and that there seems to be no jump between the Galaxy A71 and this one. At least without having more additional data.

The second chamber would be a super wide angle with a 12 megapixel sensor, again with no more data and no apparent variation from one generation to the next. There are also no changes in two other cameras, the macro and depth, both with 5 megapixels per sensor. So where is the evolution? As we said before, in the fifth chamber.

The leak tells that this Samsung Galaxy A72 will mount a fifth camera with three optical magnifications, an 8 megapixel telephoto camera to complete the quintet. And for the front, 32 megapixels for selfies and video conferences, also maintaining the figures of the previous device, the Galaxy A71.

Via | Gizmochina