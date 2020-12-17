The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G and Galaxy A50 begin to receive One UI 2.5: security improvements, new bitmojis and more

- Advertisement -

While we await the update to One UI 3.0 that is already advancing between the Note 20 range and when we hear siren songs about One UI 3.1, Samsung continues with its more earthly calendar in terms of its customization layer and version 2.5 of One UI comes to the Galaxy A90 5G and A50.

Two phones of the year 2019 that we almost looked at from afar, such as the Samsung Galaxy A50 and the Galaxy A90 5G that now, as has happened with other models of the brand, are aiming to enjoy the news that the Penultimate version of Samsung’s customization layer.

One UI 2.5 for everyone

The Samsung Galaxy A50 (not to be confused with the Galaxy A50s) receives One UI 2.5 through the firmware update with the key A505FDDU5BTL1 while the Galaxy A90 5G will do the same with the patch under the name A908NKSU3CTL3A. In common, is that with this update, both terminals have the Google December Security Patch.

What concerns to new functions and features, the Galaxy A90 now has support for Samsung DeX, something that does not happen in the Galaxy A50. In addition, in both cases these phones benefit from the arrival of emergency messages that we already saw in other models and that allow sharing the location every 30 minutes for 24 hours.

There are also improvements in the operation of the camera, new Bitmoji to look on the always-on screen (AOD) and improvements in security by having both devices have an option for users to request one Wi-Fi password when they want to use the mobile as an access point. And along with all these changes, you cannot miss the bug fixes and other improvements to the system’s performance.

The update for the Galaxy A90 and A50 has started in South Korea and India respectively. Hopefully, it won’t take too long to spread to other markets. Remember that if you own one of these two models, you can check if you have the update available by looking in the “Settings” and in the section “Software update”.

Via | Tizenhelp