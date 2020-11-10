The Samsung Galaxy M11 arrives in Spain: good hardware at an affordable price

The M range is one of those that Samsung has had on the market for just over a year, specifically since 2019, the year in which it released its first two devices, the M20 and M30, so now the Koreans have decided to go one step further in what is, surely, the cheapest of all those currently on sale.

Samsung Galaxy M11. Samsung

This terminal It is located in a comfortable, almost medium entry range, which combines a more than competent hardware with a very interesting price for certain types of users who do not use their devices for too demanding tasks. In addition, the good news is that you already have it available in Spain, where it has arrived today after a lightning launch by Samsung that, in his words, is aimed at “the youngest”.

Infinite screen and good battery

This new Samsung smartphone hits the market with a 6.4-inch Infinity-O TFT screen and HD + resolution, that is, 720×1,560 pixels with aspect ratio 19.5: 9, that maintains that completely clean front look thanks to an 8MP water drop selfie camera. For the processor, the Koreans have chosen to use a Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 a 1.8GHz Cortex-A53, accompanied by 3GB of RAM and 32 of internal storage, which we can expand through a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Samsung Galaxy M11. Samsung

When it comes to cameras It has three sensors of 13, 5 and 2MP with functions of angle, wide angle and depth (ToF), which will come in handy to get really fine and sharp portrait modes. As far as video is concerned, we are going to have to settle for recording at 1,080p at 30 frames per second, so this M range does not make the jump to 4K. In addition, it has a fingerprint reader on the back and facial recognition to unlock the terminal with either of the two biometric options, as well as speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos audio.

This new Samsung Galaxy M11 has a good battery that reaches 5,000 mAh. supports 15W fast charge, which is fine. It also has Wi-Fi, 4G / LTE connectivity, bluetooth 4.2, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, FM radio and an Android 10 installation with One UI 2.0 and two colors to choose from, black and metallic blue for a price that Koreans have set at 179.99 euros.

