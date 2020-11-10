MobileAndroidTech News

The Samsung Galaxy M11 arrives in Spain: official price and availability

By Brian Adam
The Samsung Galaxy M11 arrives in Spain: official price and availability
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Samsung Galaxy M11 arrives in Spain: official price and availability

Currently, the Galaxy M line, or what is the same, the budget mid-range from Samsung, has two proposals in the Spanish market: the Galaxy M21 and the Galaxy M31. Both phones are characterized by having a battery of no less than 6,000 mAh, a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen and high-resolution cameras.

They are now joined by the Galaxy M11, a terminal that is one step below in terms of performance, but to achieve position below the 200 euro barrier to compete in the entry range. Let’s see when and at what price this model will be available in our country, which was presented in March to succeed the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M10s last year.

Galaxy M11 price and availability

Samsung Galaxy M11 02

The new Galaxy M11 is now available at a official price of 179 euros. It is sold in a single configuration with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of expandable internal storage, and in two different colors: black or blue.

Perforated screen, three lenses and a lot of battery

Samsung Galaxy M11 04

The Samsung Galaxy M11 opts for an LCD panel with HD + resolution (1,560 x 720 pixels) and a perforation in the upper left corner to house the front camera. Inside, we have a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor (the company does not specify the model), along with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage expandable through a microSD card of up to 512 GB.

It comes with the Android 10 operating system under the manufacturer’s One UI layer and, to power itself, it has a 5,000 mAh battery capacity compatible with 15W fast charging (via USB-C). It has a rear fingerprint reader, facial recognition and a headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy M11 03

In the photographic section, we find an 8 megapixel selfie shooter and a triple rear camera arranged vertically and composed of a main sensor 13 MP f / 1.8, a wide angle of 5 MP f / 2.2 and a third sensor of 2 MP f / 2.4 for depth reading.

Samsung Galaxy M11 data sheet

Samsung Galaxy M11

screen

6.4 inch LCD
HD + resolution (1,560 x 720 pixels)

Dimensions and weight

161.4 x 76.3 x 9 mm
197 g

Processor

Eight cores at 1.8 GHz

RAM

3 GB

Storage

32 GB + MicroSD up to 512 GB

Frontal camera

8 MP f / 2.0

Rear camera

13 MP f / 1.8
5 MP f / 2.2 wide angle
2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh

Battery

5,000 mAh with fast charge 15W

OS

Android 10 + One UI

Connectivity

Dual SIM 4G, WiFi 4, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C, Minijack

Others

Rear fingerprint reader
Facial recognition

Price

159 euros

