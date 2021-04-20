The Samsung Galaxy M12 arrives in Spain: official price and availability

- Advertisement -

Although it had been leaking for several months, it was last February when Samsung officially presented the Galaxy M12 in Vietnam. Now this new member of the entry range from the South Korean company finally lands in Europe to succeed last year’s Galaxy M11.

Compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy M12 maintains the large 5,000 mAh battery, but incorporates important new features, among which stand out a quadruple rear camera instead of a triple one and a screen with a notch instead of a perforated panel. Of course, the price has also risen a few euros.

Price and availability of the Galaxy M12

The company has confirmed that it is now possible to purchase the Galaxy M12 in advance with a 50-euro discount until May 2 at Amazon, PcComponentes and at the Samsung online store. It is sold in two models depending on the internal storage and in three different colors; their final prices will be the following:

Samsung Galaxy M12 4GB / 64GB : 209 euros.

Samsung Galaxy M12 4GB / 128GB: 229 euros.

Lots of cameras and lots of battery

The new Samsung Galaxy M12 has a 6.5-inch TFT LCD screen with HD + resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels), a 90 Hz refresh rate and a discreet notch at the top to house the 8 megapixel resolution front camera.

For this model, Samsung you have opted for an in-house processor, the Exynos 850, which is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and two internal storage options (64 and 128 GB), both expandable with a microSD card. To power, they include a 5,000 mAh battery compatible with 15W fast charging (via USB-C).

The rear camera is made up of a 48 megapixel main sensor, a 5 megapixel wide angle, a 2 megapixel depth sensor and another 2 megapixel macro sensor. It also has a side fingerprint reader, facial recognition and a headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy M12 data sheet