The Samsung Galaxy M12 arrives in Spain: official price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M12 arrives in Spain: official price and availability
the samsung galaxy m12 arrives in spain: official price and

The Samsung Galaxy M12 arrives in Spain: official price and availability

Although it had been leaking for several months, it was last February when Samsung officially presented the Galaxy M12 in Vietnam. Now this new member of the entry range from the South Korean company finally lands in Europe to succeed last year’s Galaxy M11.

Compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy M12 maintains the large 5,000 mAh battery, but incorporates important new features, among which stand out a quadruple rear camera instead of a triple one and a screen with a notch instead of a perforated panel. Of course, the price has also risen a few euros.

Price and availability of the Galaxy M12

Samsung Galaxy M12 03

The company has confirmed that it is now possible to purchase the Galaxy M12 in advance with a 50-euro discount until May 2 at Amazon, PcComponentes and at the Samsung online store. It is sold in two models depending on the internal storage and in three different colors; their final prices will be the following:

  • Samsung Galaxy M12 4GB / 64GB: 209 euros.

  • Samsung Galaxy M12 4GB / 128GB: 229 euros.

Lots of cameras and lots of battery

Samsung Galaxy M12 02

The new Samsung Galaxy M12 has a 6.5-inch TFT LCD screen with HD + resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels), a 90 Hz refresh rate and a discreet notch at the top to house the 8 megapixel resolution front camera.

For this model, Samsung you have opted for an in-house processor, the Exynos 850, which is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and two internal storage options (64 and 128 GB), both expandable with a microSD card. To power, they include a 5,000 mAh battery compatible with 15W fast charging (via USB-C).

The rear camera is made up of a 48 megapixel main sensor, a 5 megapixel wide angle, a 2 megapixel depth sensor and another 2 megapixel macro sensor. It also has a side fingerprint reader, facial recognition and a headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy M12 data sheet

Samsung Galaxy M12

Screen

6.5 inch TFT LCD
HD + resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels)
Refresh rate: 90 Hz

Processor

Exynos 850

Versions

4GB / 64GB
4GB / 128GB
MicroSD up to 1TB

Rear cameras

Main: 48 megapixels
Wide angle: 5 megapixels
Depth: 2 megapixels
Macro: 2 megapixels

Frontal camera

8 megapixels f / 2.2

Drums

5,000 mAh
15W fast charge

System

Android 10
One UI 2.0

Connectivity

4G
Bluetooth 5.0
WiFi 4
Headphone jack
USB type C

Dimensions and weight

164.0 x 75.9 x 9.7 mm
212 g

Others

Fingerprint reader on the side

Price

4GB / 64GB: 209 euros
4GB / 128GB: 229 euros
