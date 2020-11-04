The Samsung Galaxy M21 is updated to One UI 2.5 with improvements to the camera, keyboard, messages and more

The Samsung Galaxy M21 is one of the models that the Korean brand has launched in 2020 and in fact we had the opportunity to analyze it carefully coinciding with the heats of summer. A model to enlarge the entry range and therefore to try to become a best seller.

For this it came boasting of a battery, with nothing more and nothing less than 6,000 mAh. Of the rest, a 20 MP front camera and a Super AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution and the Android 10 version running on One UI 2.0, Samsung’s customization layer, stood out. A varnish that now receives improvements, because the brand has started the distribution for this One UI 2.5 model.

Message and keyboard improvements

We already know all its details about the Samsung Galaxy M21. Released in March with One UI 2.0 and Android 10 and after receiving the One UI 2.1 update in September, you now see how Samsung’s penultimate development arrives.

While his older brothers open their arms to receive ONE UI 3.0, this model “conforms” to version 2.5 of the customization layer, A coat of paint that also improves safety, since it brings to this family the October 1 Android Security Patch 2020.

One UI 2.5 is a major update to Samsung’s customization layer bringing improvements to the camera, system features and performance

Along with the update and update of the security patch, with One UI 2.5 arrive improvements to the built-in Camera, Samsung Keyboard and Messages apps. Regarding the Samsung keyboard, now this can be used divided into horizontal mode and in the process it becomes easier to add or delete input languages.

For its part, Messages app now supports SOS function which allows users to share location messages every 30 minutes for 24 hours with their contacts.

The update has a weight of about 650 MB and it has started to roll out in India with a rollout that will be progressive to other markets, so it may still take a few weeks to arrive. If you are the owner of a Galaxy M21 you can check if you have the update available by looking in the “Settings” and in the “Software update” section. And do not forget to be aware of the warnings and notifications in case the OTA reaches you.

Via | GSMArena